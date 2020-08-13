Millbrook High School has named former head coach Will Sigler to once again lead the swimming program.
Sigler succeeds Priscilla Elliott who resigned after leading the team for the past two seasons.
“I appreciate the energy, experience, and passion that Coach Elliott brought to our swim team, but understand her need during this time to devote more attention to her family,” said Millbrook coordinator of student activities Scott Mankins in a news release. “I wish her and her family the best. We are excited and fortunate that Will Sigler will be returning to the position of head coach of the Millbrook swim team.”
Sigler has been a part of the Pioneers program for most of the last 15 years. He first served as an assistant coach during the 2007 season through 2012 season. He then led the program as head coach from the 2013 to 2018 seasons. After a year away from coaching, he returned as the team’s assistant coach last season.
Sigler was The Winchester Star’s Swimming Coach of the Year in 2015.
“I’ve been fortunate to spend many years as the assistant or head coach of Millbrook’s swim team and appreciate the opportunity to lead the program again,” Sigler said in the news release. “Like everyone involved with high school athletics, I hope we will be able to safely have a season at some point during the upcoming school year. Regardless of how that plays out, I’m excited to work with our student-athletes and lead Millbrook’s swim team again.”
Shockers can’t capitalize on Thompson’s effort
NEW MARKET — Another strong effort from ace Darrell Thompson could not get the New Market Shockers to their first Rockingham County Baseball League championship series as they fell 5-2 in 11 innings against Grottoes on Wednesday at Rebel Field.
The Shockers still led the series 2-1 heading into Thursday’s Game 4 at Shifflett Field. If necessary, Game 5 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Rebel Field.
Thompson allowed just four hits and struck out 12 over nine innings, the seventh time in eight outings this season he has struck out at least 10 batters. He allowed two runs (one unearned) and walked two. In three playoff appearances, he has fanned 41 batters and allowed just nine hits and two earned runs in 21 innings.
The Shockers trailed 2-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth. Henry Delavergne singled and then Nick Goode blasted a two-run homer.
From there neither team could muster a run until the 11th. New Market reliever C.J. Morton, who had a save in Game 2, came on in the 10th, but had a rough night with is control. In 1.2 innings, Morton allowed just one hit, but walked four and struck out two while giving up three runs (two earned).
Eric Watkins tossed four scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out seven, to earn the victory.
Goode, Pearce Bucher and Tyler Bennett each had two hits for New Market, which had a 10-5 edge. Cameron Irvine had two hits, including a solo homer for the Cardinals.
Generals’ rally falls short against Martinsburg
MARTINSBURG — The Blue Ridge Generals 18U team’s final-inning comeback fell two runs short as the Martinsburg Hornets won as baseball clash 9-7 on Tuesday.
Trailing 9-1, the Generals (8-9-1) rallied for six runs. Matt Williams’ three-run double highlighted the comeback. Blue Ridge had the potential tying run at the plate when the game ended.
Williams (4 RBIs), Colby Childs and Luke Lyman had two hits each for the Generals. Trey Sine had three hits, while Ben Bartles and Tyler Gilpin had two each for Martinsburg.
