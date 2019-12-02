Clarke County placed six players on the first team and four more on the second team as the All-Region 2B football squads were announced on Monday.
The Eagles had four first-team on selections on defense — senior defensive back Danny Lyman, senior linebacker Cody Sowers, senior defensive lineman Grayson Aylestock and junior defensive end Trey Trenary.
Clarke County placed two on the first team offense: senior quarterback Colby Childs and senior placekicker Kellan Dalton.
The Eagles also had three second-team picks on offense: senior running back Peyton Rutherford, senior offensive lineman Rhett Lawson and receiver Lyman. Senior defensive back Jacob Weddle made the second team defense.
Luray running back Austin Holloway was selected the Offensive Player of the Year, while East Rockingham linebacker Trenton Morris received the Defensive Player of the Year accolade.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Broadway 75, Clarke County 72 (OT)
BERRYVILLE — Broadway missed a chance to win with a free throw with 0.4 seconds left in regulation, but outlasted Clarke County in overtime in the season-opener for both teams on Monday.
Clarke County leaders: Ellis Nei 15 points; Trey Trenary 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists; Colby Childs 12 points, 4 rebounds; Volkan Ergen 10 points, 8 rebounds; Daniel Jones 10 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hornets’ Chaney receives ODAC accolade
FOREST — Shenandoah University senior Christopher Chaney was named ODAC Player of the Week in selections announced Monday by the league office.
Chaney averaged 22.7 points and 9.0 rebounds as the Hornets (3-2) defeated Juniata (66-50), Emory & Henry (101-95) and Gallaudet (74-60). Chaney had 19 points against Juniata, 28 against Emory & Henry and 21 against Gallaudet. In addition to his 27 rebounds, he had four blocks and one steal.
Chaney is the first SU men’s player since Avery Green (2014) to receive this honor.
The Hornets next host Marymount at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
