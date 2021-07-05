Six Winchester Royals have been selected to participate for the North team in the Valley Baseball League All-Star Game, which will be held Sunday at James Madison University’s Veterans Memorial Park.
A total of 26 players were chosen by league coaches for both the North and South squads. The North roster is made up of teams from the North Division, which includes Winchester, Woodstock, Strasburg, Purcellville and Front Royal.
Four infielders from the Royals earned berths.
First baseman Austin Bulman (Rice) leads the Royals entering Monday's games with a five homers and 26 RBIs. He is fourth in the VBL among qualified batters (2.7 plate appearances per team game) with a .372 batting average and is second in the league in RBIs.
Second baseman Nate Furman (UNC Charlotte) leads the Royals with a .409 average in his 12 games with the squad. He has a homer and has driven in 11 runs.
Catcher Will Long (Tennessee Tech) is batting .320 with a homer and 15 RBIs.
Speedy shortstop Cristopher De Guzman (Alabama State) is hitting .288 and has a team-leading nine stolen bases.
Winchester also had two starting pitchers make the squad.
Kenneth Quijano (Rider) has a 2-0 record and a sparkling 1.17 ERA. In 15.1 innings, Quijano has allowed just seven hits and two earned runs, while walking nine and striking out 14.
Michael Darrell-Hicks (Jacksonville) has a 1-2 mark, but a stellar 1.92 ERA. In 14 innings, Darrell-Hicks has allowed nine hits and three earned runs, while walking seven and striking out a whopping 21 batters.
Batting practice and autograph/photo sessions for young fans will be held Sunday from 3:10 to 4:45 p.m. The 60-yard dash contest and Home Run Derby will be held between 4:50 and 7 p.m. Bulman is one of 12 participants that have been named for the Home Run Derby.
The evening also will feature the fifth class of the VBL Hall of Fame, which will be introduced at 7 p.m. Player introductions follow at 7:15 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:30 p.m.
Royals sweep doubleheader from Harrisonburg
WINCHESTER — Ramses Cordova's two-run single capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning in the opener and Joseph Chavana and Garrett Gainey combined for a shutout in the nightcap as the Winchester Royals swept a Valley Baseball League doubleheader from Harrisonburg on Saturday.
The Royals (11-12) took a big lead in the opener as Austin Bulman and Dilan Espinal each hit two-run singles in a four-run first. Harrisonburg (11-12) rallied with a run in the second and five unearned runs in the third to take a 6-4 lead.
The Turks led 7-5 heading into the seventh. Austin Turner's groundout plated one Winchester run before Cordova ended the contest with his two-out, two-run single to center with the bases loaded.
Nate Furman went 4-for-4 and scored twice in the contest. Bulman (3 RBIs), Cordova and Cristopher De Guzman each had two hits. Tanner Bauman (1-1) pitched the final 4.1 innings, allowing five hits and an unearned run, while walking one and striking out eight.
Former Millbrook High School and current James Madison standout Conor Hartigan had a hit and scored a run for the Turks.
In the nightcap, Chavana (2-0) dominated for most of the contest. In 5.2 innings, he allowed just three hits and walk while striking out six. Gainey closed out the final 1.1 innings, allowing three hits with no walks and four strikeouts.
Cordova had three hits to lead the Winchester offense. De Guzman's two-run single in the third gave the Royals a 3-0 lead.
Post 21 splits four games over weekend tourney
CUMBERLAND, Md. — Winchester Post 21 went 2-2 in a baseball tournament over the weekend at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
Post 21 won its opener 19-6 against Calvert in five innings. Tim Hughes (triple, 4 RBIs), Danny Lyman (homer, double, 3 RBIs, 3 runs) and Matthew Sipe (double, triple, 3 runs 2 RBIs) each had three hits. Drew Franchok (double, 3 runs) added two hits, while Terrell Roberts drove in three and swiped two bases. Dalton Krossman allowed eight hits, six runs, while walking one and striking out six to earn the victory.
Post 21 fell 13-1 against La Plata in Game 2. Danny Lyman had two hits and Sipe drove in the run.
Franchok had a perfect 4-for-4 day at the plate as Post 21 rebounded with a 15-8 win in five innings over Silver Spring in Game 3. Franchock had two triples, scored twice and drove in three runs. Danny Lyman (3 runs, 3 RBIs), Sipe (2 runs, 2 RBIs) and Luke Lyman (triple) each had two hits. Jacob Plotner allowed five hits, two runs (one earned), walked one and struck out two in three innings to earn the win.
Post 21 lost 7-0 in six innings in its final game against St. Marys. Franchok had two hits in the loss.
