FOREST — The Shenandoah University baseball team had six players receive All-ODAC accolades in selections announced Friday by the league office.
Senior shortstop Frankie Ritter and senior second baseman Kyle Lisa were selected to the First Team. Ritter, entered Friday’s play in the ODAC Tournament, hitting .360, with 13 doubles, two triples and one home run and he is 20-of-23 in stolen bases. Lisa was hitting .331 and was second in the league in homers (11) and RBIs (55). He also was 1-0 with a 1.18 ERA in 11 innings on the mound.
Graduate student outfielder Henry Delavergne made the Second Team. Delavergne entered Friday with a .320 batting average along with eight home runs and 39 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.
Graduate student first baseman Pearce Bucher, junior designated hitter Gavin Horning and senior pitcher Calvin Pastel were on the Third Team. Entering Friday’s play, Bucher led the league in hits (69) and was fifth in batting (.391). Horning, who became a starter midway through the season, hit .404 overall and was hitting a team-best .492 with six doubles and 11 RBIs in ODAC action. Pastel is 7-0 with a 2.23 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 64.2 innings.
Bucher also was named the ODAC/Virginia Farm Bureau Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the first player in program history to win the honor. Bucher, pursuing his master’s degree in Public Health, has a 3.9 GPA.
Lynchburg took home three top honors with junior outfielder Avery Neaves (Player of the Year), Lucas Jones (Coach of the Year) and sophomore pitcher Nick Mattfield (Rookie of the Year) receiving recognition. Bridgewater sophomore Reid Long was Pitcher of the Year.
Baseball: James Wood 3, Fauquier 0
WINCHESTER — Nick Bell tossed a three-hitter and Brody Bower doubled home two insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning as the Colonels clinched the No. 2 seed in the coming Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament.
James Wood (16-4, 9-3) will host No. 7 Handley (4-16, 1-11) on Tuesday in the opening round. Fauquier (11-9, 7-5), which lost twice to Kettle Run (9-6, 7-5) in the regular season dropped below the Cougars to the No. 4 seed. The Falcons will host No. 5 Sherando (11-9, 5-7) on Tuesday with the winner traveling to top-seeded Millbrook (18-2, 11-1) on Friday. Kettle Run will host Liberty (5-15, 2-10) on Tuesday.
Bell outdueled Fauquier's Blaine Smith, who beat the Colonels 6-0 to open the season, in a contest played at Shenandoah University's Bridgeforth Field because of the threat of inclement weather. Bell (8-1) walked one and struck out nine and is now two strikeouts from school single-season mark.
Colin McGuire singled, moved to second on a bunt and eventually on an error in the second inning. The game stayed 1-0 until the top of the seventh. Eli Miller led off with a single and after two outs Jared Neal singled. Bower then chased Smith with his two-run double to right.
McGuire had three hits, including a double, to pace the Colonels, who have won seven straight.
Strasburg 3, Clarke County 0
STRASBURG — Strasburg's Tanner Jenkins tossed a four-hitter as he outdueled Clarke County's Luke Lyman in a Bull Run District game on Friday.
Jenkins walked one and struck out one in his win. Lyman allowed six hits and three runs (two earned) with three walks and eight strikeouts.
Caleb Childs had a double for the Eagles (9-9, 8-6).
Softball: Clarke County 4, Strasburg 1
STRASBURG — Anna Hornbaker fired a two-hitter with no walks and 14 strikeouts as Clarke County knocked off Strasburg in Bull Run District action on Friday.
Abby Peace smacked two doubles and drove in three runs for the Eagles (16-3, 10-3). Hornbaker improved to 6-0.
Other Clarke County leaders: Madison Edwards double, 2 runs, 2 steals; Haley Farmer 2 hits, 2 steals; Kacie Turner run, RBI.
Boys' soccer: Clarke County 8, Strasburg 1
BERRYVILLE — Caleb Neiman and Oakley Staples each had two goals and one assist as Clarke County whipped Strasburg on Friday in Bull Run District play.
The Eagles improved to 14-0 overall, 12-0 district.
Other Clarke County leaders: Leo Morris 1 goal, 1 assist; Chris LeBlanc, Harim Torres and Menes Ajyeman 1 goal each; Charles Frame 2 assists; Joseph Ziercher and Ben Fulmer 1 assist each.
James Wood 2, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — Colby Fields and Edgar Del Moral each scored as James Wood closed the Class 4 Northwestern District regular season with a win over Fauquier on Friday.
Ryan King and Hunter Barnhart each had an assist for the Colonels 9-5-2. James Wood will host Sherando in the district quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Girls' soccer: Clarke Co. 1, Strasburg 0
STRASBURG — Summer Toone scored off an assist from Kelsey Elrod in the second half as unbeaten Clarke County edged Strasburg in Bull Run District play on Friday.
The Eagles improved to 14-0 overall, 12-0 in the district.
