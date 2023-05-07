WINCHESTER — Haden Madagan snapped a 6-6 tie with a homer in the top of the ninth inning as Shenandoah University advanced to the semifinals of the ODAC Baseball Tournament with a 7-6 victory over Guilford College on Sunday.
The Hornets (36-5) rallied to win the opener 6-3 on Saturday against the Quakers (20-19-1), who lost for the 24th consecutive time against SU. Shenandoah will open semifinal action at the University of Richmond on Thursday.
Guilford, designated the home team in Game 2, rallied from 4-0 and 6-4 deficits in Sunday's clash, tying the score at 6-6 on Michael Summer's two-run homer in the seventh.
With two outs in the ninth, Madagan capped a huge day at the plate by belting a 3-2 pitch from Jacob Ray over the left field fence. Madagan, the former Millbrook High School standout, also smacked a two-run homer and a run-scoring double in the contest.
Reliever Brian Ferreira (3-0), who came on after Summer's homer in the seventh, closed out the ninth with two strikeouts and a groundout for the win. Ferreira went 2.1 innings, allowing no hits and a walk.
SU starter Reilly Owen pitched two shutout innings, but left the contest with an apparent injury.
Colby Martin belted a solo homer and Ryan Clawson had a two-run single for the Hornets, who had 11 hits. Pearce Bucher, Martin and Kooper Anderson had two hits each.
In Game 1, Guilford led 3-0 early and was ahead 3-2 before SU scored four times in the bottom of the eighth.
Pinch-hitter Connor Houser plated the tying run with a groundout. Clawson followed with an RBI single and Kyle Lisa capped the Hornets' rally with a two-run double.
After a tough outing for starter Jacob Faivre, SU got outstanding relief pitching. Tristan Everett (3 hits, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts) pitched 3.2 shutout innings and Parker Farrington (5-2) followed with 1.1 innings of hitless relief.
Lisa led SU's 11-hit attack with three hits. Tyler Blittersdorf and Martin added two each. Guilford starter Marcello Ricigliano allowed three hits and an unearned run before coming out after six innings.
Softball: SU softball eliminated
LYNCHBURG — Guilford scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on Saturday as Shenandoah University was eliminated from pod play in the ODAC Tournament at Liberty University.
The Hornets (15-25) dropped their opener 2-1 against top-seeded Roanoke on Friday.
Trailing 3-1, the Quakers (22-18) took advantage of four hits, an error and a walk in their rally. SU closed within a run on Hannah Evans' RBI single in the sixth, but could get no closer.
Tiffany Bower (double in the second), Savannah Thorne (single in the third) and Brenna Snyder (single in the fifth) also had RBIs for SU. Thorne had two hits. Kayla Stephenson (8-15) took the loss.
On Friday, top-seeded Roanoke scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth on Adriana Rivera's RBI single. The Maroons' Jada Karnes (14-3) tossed a three-hitter with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Bower's RBI single in the second inning plated the lone SU run. Stephenson (8-14) went five innings, allowing seven hits and two runs, while walking none and getting two strikeouts.
Boys' soccer: Clarke County 14, Page County 0
SHENANDOAH — Clarke County remained perfect at 12-0 overall and 10-0 in the Bull Run District with a win over Page County on Thursday.
Clarke County leaders: Cal Beckett 4 goals, 2 assists; Oakley Staples 3 goals, 1 assist; Chris LeBlanc 1 goal, 2 assists; Wilson Travers 2 goals; Emmet Morris, Rohan Solanki 2 assists each; Burns Beckett, Joe Ziercher 1 goal each; Brody Murphy, Jonny Mercer 1 assist each; Page County 2 own goals.
Girls' soccer: Clarke County 13, Page County 0
BERRYVILLE — Kelsey Elrod had five goals and two assists to lead Clarke County to a Bull Run District win over Page County on Thursday.
The Eagles are 12-0 (10-0 district).
Clarke County leaders: Leah Mitchell 4 goals; Madison Toone 3 goals, 1 assist; Lily Suling 1 goal; Noelle Whalen, Olivia Morise 2 assists each; Ella O'Donnell, Heather Cartagena, Sidney Shinabery 1 assist each.
Women's lacrosse: Roanoke 12, SU 5
SALEM — Second-seeded Roanoke scored the first five goals and never trailed to eliminate No. 3 Shenandoah University in the ODAC Tournament semifinals on Friday.
The Maroons (15-2) will take on top-seeded Washington & Lee for the conference title on Sunday. The Generals defeated Randolph-Macon 18-6 in the other semifinal. SU ends its season 12-7.
Grace Koutouzis had a hat trick in Roanoke's hot start. The Hornets never got closer than four goals the rest of the match. The Maroons led 5-1 after one period, 7-2 at the half and 9-4 after three quarters.
Madison Re paced SU with two goals. Ainsley Buckner, Reilly Cisar and Gabriella Raspanti added one each. Keeper Ashley MacFarlane had 2 saves. Lilly Blair, Libby Bowman and Koutouzis each scored four times for the Maroons.
Beach volleyball: Locals eliminated in NCAA Tournament
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Millbrook graduates Tori Johnson, Skylar Johnson and Autumn Stroop each saw their respective teams eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament on Friday.
Tori Johnson, a junior, and the freshman Stroop play for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The 17th-seeded Islanders lost 3-0 to No. 1 UCLA. Johnson — who plays on the No. 3 court with Jade Bennett — trailed 21-16, 4-3 when the Bruins (38-3) clinched the team victory. Johnson had eight kills, three digs and two aces. Stroop is a reserve player for the Islanders.
TAMU-CC had its best season in program history this year. The Islanders finished with a 25-10 record and captured their second straight Southland Conference tournament championship in addition to going a perfect 6-0 in conference play to to win the regular-season championship.
Johnson and Bennett went 21-11 as a duo, making them the second pair in program history to win 20-plus matches in a single season. They have 38 career wins as a duo, ranking them first in the program record book.
Seeded ninth, Long Beach State lost 3-2 to No. 8 California. A sophomore and Tori's sister, Skylar was a reserve player for Long Beach State, which went 24-15 and captured its first Big West tournament title this year.
Amateur golf: Locals qualify for championships
Winchester's Scott Causby and Scott Arthur tied for the best score with a 73 and were one of two teams that qualified for the Virginia State Golf Association Senior Four-Ball Championship on Wednesday at The Club at Ironwood in Staunton.
They will move on to the Senior Two-Man Championship, which will be held May 23-24 at James River Country Club in Newport News.
Also on Wednesday, two Winchester Country Club teams were the only two qualifiers for the VSGA Fourball Championship held at the same location. Jeremy Mills and Josh Michaels placed first with a 71 and Matt Thomas and Bobby Jones were second with a 72. The Winchester CC team of Tag Corrigan and Josh Riggleman also qualified on April 26 at Raspberry Falls in Leesburg by tying for third among the eight team qualifiers with a 67.
The Fourball event is Monday and Tuesday at The Piedmont Club in Haymarket.
