The Shenandoah University baseball team is the No. 22 team in the final D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 poll.
The Hornets (37-12-1) had 133 points in the poll to come in just behind ODAC rival and No. 21 Lynchburg, which had 154 points in the poll.
National champion Eastern Connecticut State finished No. 1 by earning all 25 first-place points for 625 points.
ODAC Tournament champion Shenandoah advanced to the championship game of the Winchester Regional of the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Hornets lost to Catholic, which advanced to the College World Series and finished with a No. 10 ranking.
SU will announce its 2023 schedule later this summer.
VBL: Royals 7, Braves 0
WINCHESTER — Winchester defeated Staunton in Game 2 to complete a Valley Baseball League doubleheader sweep on Sunday at Bridgeforth Field. The Royals (6-4) won the opener 6-4 over the Braves (3-5).
In Game 2, Danny Thompson allowed only one hit and three walks while striking out seven batters in six shutout innings for the Royals. Jack Nathan completed the shutout by walking two batters and striking out two in a hitless seventh.
Marcy went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Winchester, which scored one run in the second, three in the third, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Nathan Barraza went 2-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and a walk, John Maldonado Jr. scored two runs and had a stolen base and Chase Nixon went 1-for-2 with a run, two walks and two stolen bases.
Winchester Speedway: Bellemare wins Legend race
WINCHESTER — Austin Bellemare topped a 30-car field to win the Central PA Legend car series feature on Saturday night at Winchester Speedway.
Richie Dobson, Justin Cunningham and Travis McClelland would go three wide into Turn 1 at the start with McClelland getting the lead. Dobson and Cunningham followed, but by Lap 4 Bellemare worked his way into second. Various cautions filled the 20-lap event, but Bellemare and McClelland would put on a show as they battled for the lead. The two swapped the lead several times over the last half of the event with Bellemare finally emerging on top. Chris Transeau, Weston Alleman and Lincoln Kearchner rounded out the Top 5.
The night’s first feature was the Limited Late Model division. Brad Omps and Jonathan DeHaven started on the front row with DeHaven getting the lead on Lap 1 from the outside pole. DeHaven held the lead for the rest of the way in the 20-lap event, with Omps, Sam Archer, Shaun Weze and Wesley Bonebrake following.
The Mid Atlantic Modifieds started with a six-car pileup in Turns 1 and 2. After the cleanup, Mike Corbin would quickly grab the lead, but Chris Arnold stayed close and got the lead back on Lap 10 in traffic. Lap 11 featured a violent crash from which Roy Clower was able to walk away.
On the restart, Keith Jackson charged to the front with eighth-place starter Michael Altobelli moving into second. On the last lap, Jackson came off of Turn 4 but was pushed into scrubbing the wall by a lapped car. Jackson lost momentum and Altobelli passed him just ahead of the flag stand. Arnold, Mike Franklin and Corbin rounded out the Top 5.
In the Hobby Stock feature, pole sitter Tom Caravello led early until he was passed by Davin Kaiser. Kaiser would lead for several laps with Jason Wilkins moving into second. A caution on Lap 13 allowed Kristopher Hutton a chance to challenge and he passed Wilkins and then Kaiser to earn his first feature win. Kaiser, Wilkins, Caravello and Bubba Sealock followed.
In the SCDRA/Winchester UCAR Division. Justin Bottorf captured his first feature over Seth Hood. Larry Lamb took the UCAR event with Randy Wilkins second.
Nats’ Strasburg goes back on injured list
WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg is headed back to the injured list after feeling discomfort following a bullpen session.
Strasburg has made one start this season, his first since he had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer.
The 33-year-old right-hander had been scheduled to start Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves. Instead, manager Dave Martinez announced before Monday night’s game that Strasburg would return to the IL with an unspecified injury.
“He threw his bullpen [on Saturday]. The next day he didn’t feel so good,” Martinez said. “We were hoping it was just something that would go away. It didn’t. Today, we sent him to get an MRI. We don’t have any results back yet.”
Strasburg, the 2019 World Series MVP, signed a seven-year, $245 million contract to remain with the Nationals after their championship season. He has made eight starts since, going 1-4 with a 6.89 ERA in those games. The three-time All-Star is 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA in his career.
He took the loss Thursday night at Miami, allowing seven runs on eight hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out five with two walks. Strasburg made three minor league rehab starts in the lead-up to his debut.
“He said he felt good after the game,” Martinez said. “He said [his] legs felt fatigued, which was normal. But other than that, he said he felt fine.”
Grizzlies sign coach to contract extension
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure to keep coach Taylor Jenkins around after he led them to their highest playoff seed in franchise history.
The Grizzlies announced Monday they signed Jenkins to a multiyear contract extension, with terms not disclosed. General manager Zach Kleiman said Jenkins has done an outstanding job leading the Grizzlies and called the extension well-deserved.
“The year-over-year progress under Taylor speaks for itself, but his growth-oriented, selfless and competitive approach has been a driving force in the establishment of a sustainable culture,” Kleiman said. “We have full confidence that Taylor will steer us to Memphis’ first championship.”
Jenkins is 128-99 in three seasons and led the Grizzlies to the playoffs the last two seasons. He coached Memphis to a 56-26 record, second-best in the NBA and tied for the most wins in a season in franchise history. He finished second in voting for the NBA Coach of the Year award.
