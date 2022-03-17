Shenandoah University center fielder Henry Delavergne has been named to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week in selections announced Wednesday.
A grad student, Delavergne was previously named as the ODAC Player of the Week after hitting.800 with eight hits in 10 at-bats as Shenandoah split ODAC contests at Washington & Lee and Guilford.
In Sunday’s 16-9 win at Guilford, Delavergne was 5 for 6 with a double, two home runs and six runs batted in. He followed that up with a 3-for-6 performance in Monday’s 14-6 victory over the Quakers.
Shenandoah is back in action at 3 p.m. on Friday against York (Pa.) at a tournament in Salisbury University in Maryland.
Girls' soccer: James Wood 5, Heritage 3
WINCHESTER — Jolie Jenkins had three goals and one assist to lead James Wood to a non-district win over Heritage on Thursday night at Kelican Stadium.
The Colonels are 2-0.
Other James Wood leaders: Olivia Walker 1 goal, 1 assist; Sidney Rathel 1 goal; McKenna Newcome, Sloan Ferrebee 1 assist each; Sami Stevens 2 saves.
Boys' soccer: James Wood 3, Heritage 1
LEESBURG — Jon Resendiz scored two goals to lead James Wood to a non-district win over Heritage on Thursday.
The Colonels (2-0) had a 12-5 shot advantage.
Other James Wood leaders: Micah Frigaard 1 goal, 1 assist; DaShawn Paige and Edgar Del Moral 1 assist each.
Girls' tennis: Warren County 5, Clarke County 4
BERRYVILLE — Warren County won two of three doubles matches in defeating Clarke County in the Eagles’ season opener in non-district action on Wednesday.
Clarke County singles winners: No. 2 Claire Snyder 8-3; No. 5 Lillian Hayton 8-1; No. 6 Delaney Collins 8-4.
Clarke County doubles winner: No. 3 Sydney McInturff/Kaylynn Chapman-Browne 8-4.
Rugby: Winchester Cannons to host tournament
The Winchester Cannons Rugby Club will host the Apple Cup 2022 Rugby 15s Preseason Tournament on Saturday at the old Aylor Middle School location at 901 Aylor Road in Stephens City.
The Winchester Cannons Under-19 boys’ team will be featured in the tournament, which will also include clubs teams from Loudoun County, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.
The tournament will last from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and is free of charge. Depending on interest, there will also be a men’s and women’s co-ed touch game for current and former rugby players who are over 19 beginning at 3:15 p.m.
Winchester Cannons Rugby is available to all boys and girls at the Under-19 level and younger, and the club will start a youth touch rugby summer season for elementary- and middle school-age boys and girls this summer. The club is recruiting new players and coaches. For more information, go to winchestercannonsrugby.com.
