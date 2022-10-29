ASHLAND — The Shenandoah University field hockey team finished in a three-way tie for first place in the ODAC regular season as the Hornets blanked Randolph-Macon 5-0 on Saturday.
SU (16-2, 7-1 ODAC) tied for first place with Washington & Lee and Lynchburg atop the standings but was seeded third in the conference tournament based on overall goal differential when the three teams played each other. The Generals with a plus-2 differential earned the top seed.
The Hornets will host Randolph-Macon (7-11, 3-5) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner will travel to second-seeded Lynchburg on Thursday.
Led by Kelsey Jones' two, SU converted on three penalty strokes in the contest. Madison Short also scored on a penalty stroke. Mairead Mckibbin and Claudia Lenahan also scored a goal each, while Cassidy Morrison had an assist. Taylor Swann recorded one save as SU dominated with a 17-1 advantage in shots.
Volleyball: East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 1
ELKTON — Top-seeded East Rockingham defeated No. 3 Clarke County 25-8, 25-14, 28-30, 25-16 on Thursday in the Bull Run District championship match.
Clarke County (14-9) lost for the second time in three meetings against East Rockingham (20-6).
Clarke County will be the No. 2 seed for the Region 2B tournament and will host No. 7 Madison County at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Clarke is 3-0 this year against the Mountaineers (11-10).
Clarke County junior outside hitter Anna Spencer (eight kills) and senior libero Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez were each named to the Bull Run District First Team on Thursday. Sophomore Allie Lynch (12 assists) was named to the Second Team. Luray's Jaidyn McClung earned Player of the Year honors.
Other Clarke County leaders: Marlee Backover 14 digs; Keira Rohrbach, Gracie Brown 3 blocks each.
Women's soccer: SU 3, Averett 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University clinched the eighth and final spot in the ODAC tournament by blanking Averett.
The Hornets (11-6-2, 5-5 ODAC) will travel to top-seeded Bridgewater (13-4, 9-1) on Tuesday in the quarterfinals. The Eagles defeated the Hornets 7-1 on Oct. 26.
Elizabeth McGee scored once in each half to pace the Hornets' on Senior Day. Chandler Gallant also netted a goal in the second half. Kayla Jenkins had an assist, while keeper Karissa Dominick had three saves against the Cougars (5-9-2, 3-6-1).
Cross country: SU women take third
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University's women placed third and the men took sixth in the ODAC Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Kernstown Battlefield.
In the women's event, SU totaled 107 points to finish behind Lynchburg (15) and Washington & Lee (51). The third-place finish tied the Hornets' best-ever performance in the event.
Madeline Lotts led SU with a 16th-place finish with a time of 23 minutes, 41 seconds over the 6,000-meter course. Kelsey Lagunas (21:55.8) led Lynchburg's sweep of the top five finishers.
Lynchburg also recorded a perfect score of 15 in the 8,000-meter men's event. Lynchburg swept the top five and had seven of the first eight finishers. SU had 169 points.
Jeremy Allinger had SU's top showing with a 28:15.7 that was good for 43rd overall.
Women's volleyball: SU drops two
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University closed out its regular season with a pair of 3-0 losses against Mary Washington and Marymount on Saturday.
The Hornets (8-17) were steamrolled by Mary Washington (21-7) in a 25-8, 25-7, 25-14 loss. Jillian Warter had five kills, while Becky Nguyen had eight digs and seven assists.
SU was more competitive in the second match against Marymount (17-13), falling 25-16, 26-24, and 25-19.
Kate Poppo had 11 kills and 13 digs to lead the Hornets. Warter added seven kills. Natalie Reader recorded 12 digs while Kylie Danella notched 11 assists.
Vols, Buckeyes tied for No. 2 in Top 25
Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia.
Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.
Georgia remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving 30 first-place votes and 1,528 points. The Volunteers moved up a spot, receiving 18 first-place votes and 1,500 points to match Ohio State. The Buckeyes received 15 first-place votes.
No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 TCU and No. 8 Oregon held their spots in the rankings. USC moved up a spot to ninth and No. 10 UCLA gave the Pac-12 three teams in the top-10 for the first time since November 2016.
Royals hire Rays assistant as new manager
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as their new manager, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the club had yet to announce the move.
Quatraro replaces Mike Matheny, who was fired as part of a wide-spread shakeup within the organization after finishing with a 65-97 record for their sixth straight losing season. Quatraro was chosen by Royals general manager J.J. Picollo, who took over as head of the club's baseball operations after the firing of longtime front-office executive Dayton Moore.
Picollo, along with Royals owner John Sherman, had said they wanted a forward-thinking manager who was more data-driven than those of the past. They got exactly that in the 48-year-old Quatraro, who had been the bench coach in Tampa Bay since 2018 and had also been a hitting coordinator and third base coach. He previously worked on manager Terry Francona's staff in Cleveland.
He had been a hot commodity in recent seasons, interviewing with the Mets and A's last season for their manager jobs.
