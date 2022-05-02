BRIDGEWATER — Shenandoah University rallied from a three-goal deficit in the final period to net to its first-ever triumph in the ODAC Men's Lacrosse Tournament with a 13-12 victory against Bridgewater on Monday.
The seventh-seeded Hornets (10-8), who set a program record for wins in a season, advance to face No. 3 Roanoke at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the quarterfinals. Shenandoah lost 14-9 in its only meeting against the Maroons this season.
SU trailed 9-6 entering the final period, but scored the first four goals to take a 10-9 lead. The Eagles rallied to take an 11-10 lead, but Zachary Heiderman scored twice and Tyler Held added a goal over the final 3:46 to put SU ahead 13-11. Bridgewater got within 13-12 on a goal with 44 seconds left, but could not score with a late possession.
Held and Chris Baker led SU with four goals each. Stephen Graham added two goals and two assists, while Heiderman had two goals. Keeper Mark Isabelle stopped 15 shots. Connor McLean, Trevor McClelland and Chris Martel each had three goals for the Eagles.
Boys' tennis: Handley 9, Kettle Run 0
NOKESVILLE — Unbeaten Handley improved to 15-0 overall and 11-0 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a shutout of Kettle Run on Monday.
The Judges dropped just six games in cruising to the win.
Singles winners: No. 1 J.H. Herrington 8-1; No 2 Brendan Love 8-1; No. 3 N.R. Herrington 8-0; No. 4 Ty Dickson 8-0; No. 5 Nathan Thomas 8-1; No. 6 Jack Boye 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 J.H. Herrington/Love 8-2; No. 2 Dickson/Boye 8-1; No. 3 N.R. Herrington/Thomas 8-0.
Sherando takes two from Fauquier
WARRENTON — Using six-game sets, Sherando won a Class 4 Northwestern District doubleheader against Fauquier on Monday, winning 7-2 and 6-3.
Match 1 Sherando singles winners: No. 1 Tommy Reese 6-1; No. 3 Adam Hall 6-0; No. 4 Justin Lee 6-3; No. 5 Vishan Bhagat 6-1; No. 6 William Callanan 6-4.
Match 1 Sherando doubles winners: No. 2 Hall/Lee 6-0; No. 3 Ian Liang/Callanan 6-2
Match 2 Sherando singles winners: No. 3 Adam Hall 6-0; No. 4 Justin Lee 6-1; No. 5 Vishan Bhagat 6-0; No. 6 William Callanan 6-0.
Match 2 Sherando doubles winners: No. 2 Hall/Le 6-0; No. 3 Emmett Gannon/Justin Jensen 6-2.
Girls' soccer: Handley 1, Kettle Run 0
WINCHESTER — Mikayla Balio scored off an assist from Taylor Roark in the 74th minute to lift Handley over Kettle Run in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Monday.
Emma Westfall made six saves for the Judges (11-2-1, 8-1-1).
Girls' tennis: Handley 9, Kettle Run 0
NOKESVILLE — Handley cruised to a Class 4 Northwestern District shutout of Kettle Run on Monday.
Singles winners: No. 1 Sarina Parikh 8-0; No. 2 Grace Meehan 8-2; No. 3 Anne Marie Larsen 8-5; No. 4 Sophia McAllister 8-2; No. 5 Page Brubaker 8-2; No. 6 Peyton Jones 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Parikh/Meehan 8-2; No. 2 Larsen/Brubaker 8-2; No. 3 McAllister/Jones 8-3.
East Rockingham 8, Clarke Co. 1
ELKTON — Clarke County dropped to 4-10 overall and 2-6 in the Bull Run District with a loss against East Rockingham on Monday.
Clarke County singles winner: No. 4 Kaylynn Chapman-Browne 8-5.
Softball: Warren County 6, James Wood 3
FRONT ROYAL — Eight James Wood errors led to five unearned runs as the Colonels fell to Warren County on Monday.
Olivia Kelly pitched a six-hitter and gave up one earned run against the Colonels (6-9).
James Wood leaders: Ellie Johnson 5 IP, 7 hits, 6 runs (1 earned), 0 walks, three strikeouts in circle and two hits (double), run, RBI at plate; Aliza Judd 2 hits, RBI; Sadie Kittoe hit, RBI, run.
