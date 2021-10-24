WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University men's soccer team clinched its first-ever ODAC Tournament berth with a goal in each half on Senior Day in against Ferrum on Saturday.
The 2-0 win, combined with Hampden-Sydney's loss against Lynchburg, guaranteed the Hornets (8-7-2, 3-3-2) one of the eight spots in the tourney. SU can earn the seventh seed with either a win or tie Tuesday at Randolph-Macon or a Bridgewater loss versus Lynchburg. The tournament starts Oct. 30.
Connor Robles' goal at the 38:26 mark opened the scoring. Matthew Allen converted a pass from Nathan Yared with just over five minutes to go to ice the win.
SU keeper Travis Jett stopped two shots as the Hornets had a 7-2 edge in shots on goal against the Panthers (2-13-0, 1-8-0). SU honored seniors Pedro Flor, Austin Gellios and Jack Meixner.
Field hockey: SU 11, Ferrum 0
FERRUM — Shenandoah University's Kelsey Jones added to her new school career goals record with four more as she led an ODAC romp against Ferrum on Saturday.
Jones, who scored her 48th career goal on Wednesday to break a tie with former teammate Taylor Hayes for the school mark, scored three times in the opening half as SU (13-2, 6-1) pulled out to a 7-0 lead against the Panthers (3-13, 0-6). She'd tack on one more in the second half of a contest where the Hornets held a 25-2 edge in shots and a 17-0 margin in shots on goal.
Lindsey Florio netted three goals, while Mairead Mckibbin notched a goal and four assists. Lauren Tyre, Elizabeth Ranberger and Abbey Ritter also scored. Cassidy Morrison added two assists.
Volleyball: Roanoke 3, SU 1
SALEM — Shenandoah University dropped to 2-8 in ODAC play with a 25-18, 25-18, 27-29, 25-21 loss to Roanoke College on Saturday.
Jillian Warter had 19 kills and Kate Poppo added 10 for the Hornets (5-15). Both had 13 digs. Abby Lichtenfels (25) and Caitlyn Houck (17) combined for 42 assists. Brook Wagner led SU with 22 digs, while Brooke Gast blocked six shots from Roanoke (10-18, 4-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.