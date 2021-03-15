FOREST — Shenandoah University freshman men’s tennis player Keith Orr was named ODAC Player of the Week in selections announced Monday by the league office.
Orr, who plays at No. 1 singles and doubles, was a perfect 4-0 last week as SU opened its season with wins over St. Mary’s of Maryland (5-4) and Shepherd University (4-3).
Orr won 6-2, 6-4 in singles against St. Mary’s and teamed with Vitali Rivera to win 8-1 at No. 1 doubles. Against Shepherd, he won 6-3, 6-4 in singles and 6-2 in doubles.
Shenandoah is back in action at home on Saturday in its ODAC opener versus Emory & Henry.
Sherando boys avenge loss to Millbrook
WINCHESTER — Sherando outscored Millbrook 48-26 over the final two quarters and pulled away to a 77-47 boys' basketball romp at Casey Gymnasium on Monday.
Keli Lawson, who did not play in the Warriors' 49-47 loss earlier this month, poured in a game-high 28 points. Sherando improved to 5-2, while Millbrook (2-4) dropped its fourth straight.
Leading scorers: Sherando: Cole Armel 13, Adrian Myers 8. Millbrook: Detric Brown 14, Quinten Jones 13, B.J. Canada 11.
Millbrook girls pull away from Sherando
STEPHENS CITY — Millbrook broke open a tight game in the final period as the Pioneers pulled away for a 63-49 girls' basketball victory against Sherando on Monday.
Millbrook (6-0) led 40-37 entering the fourth quarter. Avery O'Roke netted 11 of her game-high 26 points as the Pioneers outscored the Warriors (2-4) by a 23-12 margin in the period.
Leading scorers: Millbrook: Hannah Stephanites 12, Kennedi Rooks 11. Sherando: Ella Carlson 20, Asia James 10, Jaiden Polston 8.
