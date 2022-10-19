FERRUM — The Shenandoah University men’s soccer team can’t get its first ODAC win of the season, but the Hornets aren’t losing lately, either.
SU got a first-half lead, but had to settle for a 1-1 decision against Ferrum on Wednesday, the Hornets’ third consecutive tie and sixth overall this season.
Braden Gallant’s goal with less than three minutes remaining in the first half gave SU (3-5-6 overall, 0-4-4 ODAC) a 1-0 lead at the break. The Panthers (4-7-3, 2-5-2) rebounded on a goal by Nicholas Berruti just under six minutes into the second half and the teams stayed deadlocked from there.
SU controlled play and had a big edge in shots (15-7) and shots on goal (9-3). Hornets keeper Travis Jett had two saves, while Ferrum’s William Winter stopped eight shots. Jasson Acosta had the assist on Gallant’s goal.
Field hockey: SU 6, Bridgewater 2
WINCHESTER — No. 15 Shenandoah University remained unbeaten in ODAC play with a triumph over Bridgewater at Aikens Stadium on Wednesday.
The Hornets (14-1 overall, 5-0 ODAC) led 3-0 at the half and 4-0 in the third period before Bridgewater (4-8, 1-4) got on the board.
Cassidy Morrison scored twice for SU in the first half. Mairead Mckibbin, Abby Barefoot, Madison Short and Kelsey Jones added a goal each. Short had two assists, while Lauren Tyre, Jones and Mckibbin each had one.
Meredyth Rankin and Kylie Amberger scored for Bridgewater. SU outshot the Eagles 22-3 and had a 17-2 edge in penalty corners.
Women's soccer: SU 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University had no trouble with winless Eastern Mennonite, cruising to an ODAC win at Shentel Stadium on Wednesday.
The Hornets (9-4-1 overall, 3-3 ODAC) led 2-0 at the half against the Royals (0-12-3, 0-6-1) on goals by Chandler Gallant and a Tanasia Stevenson. Kayla Jenkins tacked on a goal in the second half.
Peyton Lubinsky and Bryanna Marinari each added an assist for SU, which had a 25-2 edge in shots and a 12-1 margin in shots on goal.
Volleyball: Randolph-Macon 3, SU 1
ASHLAND — Randolph-Macon cut short Shenandoah University's rally with a 25-21, 25-13, 23-25, 25-7 victory on Wednesday.
Aaliyah Chunn led the Hornets (8-11 overall, 4-6 ODAC) with 10 kills, while Jillian Warter added nine and Kate Poppo had six. Chunn and Brooke Gast notched six blocks each. Brooke Wagner (14) and Becka Nguyen (13) combined for 27 assists. Emma Thompson had 15 digs, while Poppo added nine.
Grace Parker had 24 kills for the Yellow Jackets (16-4, 9-2).
