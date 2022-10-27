FOREST — Defending champion Shenandoah University was picked fifth in the ODAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll of league coaches, which was released on Thursday.
The Hornets, who defeated Randolph-Macon 56-42 in the ODAC title game last season, are tied for fifth in the poll with Bridgewater at 89 points. SU finished the season 22-6 overall, 13-5 in the conference regular season and advanced to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The Yellow Jackets (20-7, 16-2 last season) received seven first-place votes and totaled 136 points. Randolph (17-7, 12-5), with its highest preseason ranking, had two first-place votes and is second with 127 points. Washington & Lee (20-7, 16-2) is third with 116, followed by Roanoke College (20-6, 13-5) with 112 points and the final first-place vote.
SU, in its ninth season under Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft, opens its season on Nov. 8 at Goucher.
Volleyball: East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 1
ELKTON — Top-seeded East Rockingham defeated No. 3 Clarke County 25-8, 25-14, 28-30, 25-16 on Thursday in the Bull Run District championship match.
Clarke County (14-9) lost for the second time in three meetings against East Rockingham (20-6).
Clarke County will be the No. 2 seed for the Region 2B tournament and will host No. 7 Madison County at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Clarke is 3-0 this year against the Mountaineers (11-10).
Clarke County junior outside hitter Anna Spencer (eight kills) and senior libero Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez were each named to the Bull Run District First Team on Thursday. Sophomore Allie Lynch (12 assists) was named to the Second Team. Luray's Jaidyn McClung earned Player of the Year honors.
Other Clarke County leaders: Marlee Backover 14 digs; Keira Rohrbach, Gracie Brown 3 blocks each.
Cheerleading: Locals miss state spots
NOKESVILLE — James Wood and Sherando did not earn one of the two qualifying spots for the state championships as the two area schools participated in the Region 4C competition on Wednesday.
The Colonels placed fifth, while the Warriors took eighth. Loudoun County captured the regional title, while Liberty took second.
