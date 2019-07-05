NEWPORT NEWS — Rising Shenandoah University senior Gerard DePhillips has earned Virginia Sports Information Directors’ College Division All-State second team baseball honors in selections announced this week.
DePhillips, the Hornets closer, set an ODAC record this season with 13 saves in 31.1 innings over 20 appearances. He struck out 22, while opponents hit .241 against him.
DePhillips was previously named ODAC All-Tournament and second team All-ODAC. In the ODAC Tournament, DePhillips pitched 5.2 innings, had five strikeouts and saved three of the Hornets four wins.
Christopher Newport shortstop Nick DiNapoli (Player of the Year), Randolph-Macon starter Nick Roth (Pitcher of the Year), Lynchburg third baseman/pitcher (Rookie of the Year) and Christopher Newport’s John Harvell (Coach of the Year) earned major honors.
SU pitcher makes VBL All-Star game
WINCHESTER — Rising Shenandoah University senior Seth Comer has earned a Valley Baseball League All-Star selection.
On Sunday, the right-hander will represent the North Division at James Madison University’s Veterans Memorial Park in a 7:30 p.m. start. That contest will be televised for the first time on ESPNU.
Comer was a late signee to the Woodstock River Bandits. He has posted a 1-0 record and 5.06 ERA in 10.2 innings of relief, allowing nine hits while striking out 13. He has not allowed a run in six of his eight appearances.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
SU season tickets now on sale
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University has announced that football season tickets, parking passes and tailgate passes are now on sale.
The Hornets play their home opener against Methodist on Sept. at 1 p.m. SU later hosts ODAC foes Bridewater (Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.), Southern Virginia (Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.), Emory & Henry (Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.) and Washington & Lee (Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.). The Southern Virginia contest is the Homecoming game, while the Washington & Lee contest is Senior Day.
Until Aug. 1, season tickets are $50 per seat. The cost will go up to $60 after that date. Reserved seats for individual games may be purchased in the week preceding a home game for $12.
Reserved parking will be in the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center lot. Season parking passes are $75 for a reserved spot. Single game parking passes, available on a first-come, first-served basis, are $5.
Returning this year is the “Bo-Zone” Tailgate area. Fans wishing to tailgate prior to games need to purchase a pass to the tailgate area, which is a grass lot that features the closest available parking to Shentel Stadium. Season passes are $100 and include one parking and tailgate pass. Space in the Bo-Zone is limited to 35 slots.
Single game tailgate passes can be purchased for $20 upon arrival at either the AEC lot or the parking garage immediately north of the stadium.
For information, call 665-4566 or e-mail Donna Cates at dcates@su.edu.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Hornets announce fall schedule
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University coach Elizabeth Pike announced her team’s fall schedule Friday.
The squad (9-9-1, 5-5 ODAC last season) opens play at the Meredith Classic, with clashes against former USA South rivals North Carolina Wesleyan (Aug. 30) and Meredith (Aug, 31) in Raleigh.
The Hornets open up their home schedule on against McDaniel (Sept. 4). They then travel to Stockton (Sept. 7), Rutgers-Camden (Sept. 8), Goucher (Sept. 11) and Emory & Henry (Sept. 15), the ODAC open. SU hosts Dickinson (Sept. 17) and Mary Washington (Sept. 25) before traveling to Randolph (Sept. 28).
Shenandoah will host Roanoke (Oct. 4, Homecoming), Hollins (Oct. 9), Guilford (Oct. 12), Virginia Wesleyan (Oct. 23) and Lynchburg (Oct. 27), while travelling to Bridgewater (Oct. 16), Sweet Briar (Oct. 19) and Washington & Lee (Oct. 30) to close out the regular season.
