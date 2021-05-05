FOREST — Five Shenandoah University women’s lacrosse players earned All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors in selections announced Wednesday.
Alysson Bittinger, a junior first team midfielder, led the ODAC this season with 64 goals. Her 69 points ranked second in the conference. She is a three-time All-ODAC selection.
Emma Stiffler, a sophomore first team attack, finished third in the league in scoring with 46 goals and 21 assists for 67 points.
Madison Re, a freshman first team defender, had nine points (two goals, seven assists) and was second on the team in groundballs (24), draw controls (37) and caused turnovers (13).
Emily Lerch, a freshman third team defender, paced the Hornets in groundballs (26) and caused turnovers (15) and had 25 draw controls (third on the team). She also scored three goals.
Reilly Cisar, a freshman third team attack, was third on the team in scoring with 36 goals and 11 assists for 47 points.
Handley boys win track quad meet
WINCHESTER — The Handley boys' track & field team scored 83.5 points to win a four-team meet with Culpeper County (56.5), Liberty (44) and Millbrook (43) in a quad meet at Millbrook on Wednesday.
Culpeper won the girls' meet with 117 points. Handley was second with 69, Millbrook was third with 30 and Liberty was fourth with 19.
Boys' event winners — Handley: Long jump: Jayden Vardaro 20-6.25; Shot put: Solomon Johnson 44-4; 4x800: Redcay Elliott, Ryan Stickley, Max Ware, Pierce Francis 9;18.83; 110 hurdles: Matthew Peete 16.66; 100: Stephen Daley 11.03; 4x100: Daley, Christian Metzer, Vardaro, Peete 44.90; Millbrook: Discus: Joseph Young 111-9; 400: Landon Baker 57.55; 3,200: Chance Crosen 10:36.38.
Girls' event winners — Handley: High jump: Tierney Finley 4-10; Shot put: Amyra Newman 32-9; 100 hurdles: Liz Imoh 17.07; 100: Sofia Posadas 12.82; Millbrook: 1,600: Becca Edlich 5:51.55; 4x100: Posadas, Imoh, Mary McKay, Mikayla Balio 52.26; 300 hurdles: Imoh 50.39; 200: Posadas 26.90.
Fauquier sweeps Sherando, Wood in track meet
WINCHESTER — The Fauquier girls won by three points and the boys won by 10 in a tri meet with James Wood and Sherando on Wednesday at James Wood.
The Falcon girls scored 52 points to top James Wood (49) and Sherando (31). The Fauquier boys scored 56 points to beat Sherando (46) and James Wood (21).
James Wood senior Brooke Sandy won five individual events and Sherando junior Ella Carlson won two. Carlson recorded a mark in the discus of 133 feet, 3 inches, which is farther than anyone threw for the entire spring 2019 season, which is the last Virginia High School League outdoor track season. Carlson was the state runner-up that year.
Girls' event winners — James Wood: High jump: Audrey Sandy, Brooke Sandy (tie) 5-0; Long jump: B. Sandy 15-0.5; Triple jump: B. Sandy 31-11; 100 hurdles: B. Sandy 17.15; 1,600: Lauren Beatty 5:32.85; 300 hurdles: B. Sandy 50.52. Sherando: Discus: Carlson 133-3; Shot put: Carlson 35-1.5; 4x800: Molly Robinson, Eva Winston, Emily Fisher, Ryleigh Combs 10:47.30; 4x100: Brodilyn Ireland, Victoria Corbit, Indhya Hayes, Brianna Polston 56.02; 3,200: Emma Ahrens 12:26.78.
Boys' event winners — Sherando: High jump: Josh Metz 5-4; Discus: Connor Madagan 127-4; Shot put: William Fletcher 43-9; 1,600: Ben Freilich 4:51.64; 4x100: Anthony Binibini, Jayden Patten, Jhabari Jackson, Darien Bridgeman 47.92. James Wood: 4x800: James Burdock, Chris White, Nathaniel Woshner, Liam McDonald 8:42.03; 400: Owen Emerson 56.62.
Handley boys' soccer ties Fauquier
WARRENTON — The Handley boys' soccer team settled for a 2-2 tie with Fauquier after the Falcons scored on a penalty kick with 20 minutes left on Wednesday in a Class 4 Northwestern District game.
The game was tied 1-1 at the half. The Judges are 0-2-1.
Handley leaders: Jonathan Romero, Logan Coffelt (penalty kick in second half) 1 goal each.
Unbeaten Pioneers thump Blue Streaks
HARRISONBURG — Millbrook pounded out 11 hits as the unbeaten Pioneers whipped Harrisonburg 13-3 in six innings in baseball on Wednesday.
The Pioneers (4-0) scored four runs in the top of the first and never trailed. Their five-run fourth made the score 12-0.
Millbrook leaders: Nate Brookshire 3 hits (double), 2 RBIs; Hayden Burke 2 hits, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Sebastian Tringali 2 hits, 2 RBIs; Ethan Burgreen (2-0) 3 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts.
Handley completes baseball sweep of Park View
STERLING — The Handley baseball team scored seven runs in the second inning as part of a 15-1 win over Park View in five innings in non-district action on Wednesday.
In completing the season sweep, the Judges (2-2) also scored one run in the first inning, three in the third and four in the fourth. Handley had eight hits and seven walks and the Patriots had seven errors.
Handley leaders: Jacob Duffy complete game, 1 earned run, 5 hits, 6 walks, 6 strikeouts on mound; 3-4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Austin Smith 2-3, 3 RBIs, double; Griffin Hott 1-3, double, 3 RBIs; Kaplan Ambrose, Jacob Stewart 2 runs each; Josh Slack 2 runs, 2 stolen bases.
