MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Shenandoah University baseball team ranked No. 22 in the nation in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA preseason poll.
The Hornets, coming off of a 31-11 season, finished with 100 points in the poll. Defending national champion Salisbury is the preseason No. 1 with 622 points and received 24 of 25 possible first-place votes. The Sea Gulls and Hornets are scheduled to meet in Salisbury on Mar. 20.
Six additional SU opponents for the coming season — Lynchburg, Misericordia, Keystone, York (Pa.), Oswego (N.Y.) State, and Randolph-Macon — appear in the “others receiving votes” category.
Shenandoah opens its season Feb. 12 with a non-league home doubleheader against Widener (Pa.).
Girls' basketball: Millbrook 72, Fauquier 46
WINCHESTER — Millbrook remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District play with a romp against Fauquier at Casey Gymnasium on Friday.
The Pioneers (12-1, 5-0) grabbed a 15-4 lead after one quarter and cruised from their. They led 29-17 at the half and 55-29 after three quarters.
Leaders: Millbrook: Kennedi Rooks 22 points, Avery O'Roke 20 points; Hannah Stephanites 14 points. Fauquier: Gabby Garrison 18 points.
Sherando 54, Liberty 20
STEPHENS CITY — Class 4 Northwestern District leader Sherando outscored Liberty 18-0 in the first quarter and cruised to the victory on Friday.
The Warriors (14-2 overall, 6-0 district) led 35-13 at the half and 51-16 after three quarters.
Sherando leaders: Jaiden Polston 16 points; Grace Burke 14 points; Isabel Hall 7 points.
Boys' basketball: Millbrook 65, Fauquier 51
WINCHESTER — Millbrook remained the only unbeaten team in Class 4 Northwestern District by knocking off Fauquier at Casey Gymnasium on Friday night.
The Pioneers improved to 8-6 overall, 5-0 district.
Millbrook leaders: Tyler Seminaro 23 points; William Croyle 17 points; Ryan Liero 12 points.
