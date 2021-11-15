ROCKPORT, N.Y. — Shenandoah University senior Kelsey Jones was named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III Senior Team in selections announced Monday.
Jones, whose average of 1.35 goals and 3.25 points per contest were both Top 5 marks in Division III, was recognized as one of the 60 members across Division III named to the Senior Team. All six NCAA Division III regions are represented on the list of 2021 honorees.
Jones racked up 52 goals, 49 assists and 153 points throughout her career, which are all school records.
Wrestling: SU places sixth in tourney
DANVILLE — Sophomore Patrick Coffron won the 149-pound class to pace the Shenandoah University wrestling team to a sixth-place finish among 20 teams at the Averett University Open, which concluded on Sunday.
The Hornets had six place-winners and totaled 81.5 points. Host Averett won with 187.
Coffron won four straight matches to take his title. He recorded falls in the final two, winning the championship against Roanoke College’s Gavin Lloyd with a pin at the 6:39 mark. SU’s David Smith, who lost a tough 7-5 decision to Lloyd in the semifinals, placed fourth in that weight class.
Former Handley standout Hunter Thompson was one of three Hornets who placed sixth. Thompson lost his opening match at 174 then rebounded with four consecutive falls. Troy Gibson (197) also lost his first match but won four straight to finish sixth. Colton White (141) went 3-2 to finish sixth. George Vrachnos (157) was 3-2 to place eighth.
