WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University women’s soccer coach Elizabeth Pike announced her program’s fall schedule on Friday.
Pike, who enters her 16th season in Winchester needing three wins to become the winningest soccer coach in school history, has eight home games on a 19-game slate.
The Hornets (3-6 this past spring) open with a non-league home match against N.C. Wesleyan on Sept. 1. Other home games are against: Gettysburg (Sept. 8), Stevenson (Sept. 22), Bridgewater (Sept. 29), Hollins (Oct. 1, Homecoming), Randolph-Macon (Oct. 6), Guilford (Oct. 16) and Roanoke (Oct. 30, Senior Day).
SU plays two opponents at a pair of early season tournaments at St. Marys (Sept. 4-5) and Misericordia (Sept. 11-12). Other road games are: Hood (Sept. 16), Eastern (Sept. 18), Sweet Briar (Sept. 25), Randolph (Oct. 9), Eastern Mennonite (Oct. 13), Virginia Wesleyan (Oct. 19) and Washington & Lee (Oct. 22).
Earlier in the week, Shenandoah University men’s soccer coach Zack MacDougall announced his team’s schedule.
MacDougall, in his third season, has eight home matches. The home opener is against Mary Washington on Sept. 8. The other home games are: Penn College (Sept. 11), Wilson College (Sept. 18), Hampden-Sydney (Sept. 25), Guilford (Oct. 2, Homecoming), Virginia Wesleyan (Oct. 6), Eastern Mennonite (Oct. 20) and Ferrum (Oct. 23, Senior Day).
The Hornets (2-6-2 in the spring) have a two-game tournament at Catholic on Sept. 4-5. Road games are: Mount Aloysius (Sept. 1), Southern Virginia (Sept. 15), Mary Baldwin (Sept. 21), Bridgewater (Sept. 29), Roanoke (Oct. 9), Washington & Lee (Oct. 13), Lynchburg (Oct. 16) and Randolph-Macon (Oct. 26).
Bears sign first-round pick to four-year dealCHICAGO — The Chicago Bears signed first-round draft pick Justin Fields to a four-year contract on Friday.
The Bears landed their quarterback of the future when they traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to take the Ohio State star with the No. 11 overall pick. They have him working with the second team for now behind veteran newcomer Andy Dalton, who signed a one-year contract in March, but the question is for how long.
Fields was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 and the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year each of his two seasons at Ohio State after transferring from Georgia. He threw for 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions for the Buckeyes.
Mets acting GM disputes slugger’s chargeNEW YORK — Mets acting general manager Zack Scott refuted New York star Pete Alonso’s charge that Major League Baseball has been manipulating baseballs to hurt potential free agents, saying changes to the ball would have “no influence on how players are valued or paid.”
Asked on Wednesday about the simmering debate over pitchers’ use of foreign substances, Alonso claimed MLB intentionally juiced baseballs before star pitchers like Gerrit Cole hit the open market, then deadened the ball this season with a talented group of hitters ready to become free agents.
“I didn’t know Pete was a conspiracy theorist,” Scott said with a laugh Friday before New York opened a series against San Diego.
The league did not comment on Alonso’s charge.
MLB informed teams in February that it planned to slightly deaden the baseballs for the 2021 season following a years-long surge in home runs. In 2019, 3.6% of plate appearances ended in a homer, a number that has dropped to 3.1% this year.
Vanderbilt takes Game 1 over East CarolinaNASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kumar Rocker struck out 11 in 7.2 innings, while allowing just three hits, and Vanderbilt held off East Carolina 2-0 on Friday to begin a best-of-three series in the Nashville Super Regional.
Vanderbilt (44-15), the No. 4 overall seed, can secure its fifth trip to the College World Series – all coming since 2011 — with a win over East Carolina (44-16) on Saturday. ECU needs two straight wins to advance to its first trip in program history.
Rocker (13-3) and ECU starter Gavin Williams combined for 24 strikeouts.
Rocker threw 117 pitches, the last leading to Connor Norby’s two-out single. Nick Maldonado got the final out of the inning and Luke Murphy picked up his eighth save.
Williams (10-1) lost for the first time this season despite tying a career high with 13 strikeouts in 7.1 innings.
Raptors star to likely miss start of next seasonTORONTO — The shoulder injury that ended Toronto forward Pascal Siakam’s season early will likely force him to miss the start of next season as well.
The Raptors said Friday that Siakam had surgery last week to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, with an anticipated recovery and rehabilitation time of five months. That timetable, if precise, would mean Siakam can play again in early November — about two weeks after the NBA plans to open the 2021-22 season.
Siakam was hurt in a game May 8 against Memphis, two days after he tied a career best by scoring 44 points against Washington. The 2020 NBA All-Star missed Toronto’s final four games because of the injury.
Siakam led the Raptors in scoring this season, averaging 21.4 points per game. He also led the Raptors in minutes (2,006) and games started (56).
Blue Jackets introduce assistant as new coachWhen Brad Larsen went from old player to young coach and earning an NHL head job became a goal, he spent time on a hockey database website looking up the paths of those who came before him.
Larsen found many of the most successful coaches took their time and embraced patience. “My vision was, I’m not in a rush to be a head coach,” Larsen said. “I want to do it right.”
After a decade in coaching, including the past seven years as a Columbus assistant, Larsen was introduced Friday as the Blue Jackets’ new coach.
Larsen quickly became the top choice to succeed John Tortorella, the Stanley Cup-winning coach who parted ways with the Blue Jackets with his contract expiring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.