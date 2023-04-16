WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University softball team completed a 4-0 weekend by sweeping a doubleheader 6-3 and 5-2 against Guilford on Sunday at Rotary Field.
In the opener, Rachael Blumenschine’s two-run homer capped a three-run sixth inning that snapped a 3-3 tie. Sarah Medellin also had a run-scoring double in the frame.
Kayla Stephenson (7-10) went the distance to earn the victory, allowing six hits, three runs (one earned) with three walks and two strikeouts.
Blumenschine led SU (12-18, 6-8) with two hits. Brenna Snyder, Paige Eagleton (two runs) and Stephenson (RBI) each had a double.
In the second game, Guilford (19-13, 9-5) rallied to tie the contest at 2-2 with a run in the fifth, but SU responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Pinch-hitter Sydnee Flores (hit by pitch), Medellin (single) and Blumenschine (sacrifice fly) each had an RBI in the outburst.
Savannah Thorne (5-5) went six innings to earn the victory. She allowed seven hits and two runs over six innings with four walks and five strikeouts. Stephenson came on after the first batter reached in the seventh and retired the side on four pitches to earn the save.
Arlene Miller (two runs) and Tiffany Bower each had two hits for SU. Brenna Snyder belted a two-run homer in the first inning.
Track & field: Handley's Imoh, Akanbi win in Reston
RESTON — Handley senior Elizabeth Imoh won the 300-meter hurdles in the girls' meet and sophomore Hassan Akanbu won the boys' high jump at the 29-school Northern Virginia Invitational on Saturday at South Lakes High School.
Imoh recorded a time of personal record time of 45.26 seconds to win the 300 hurdles by 0.13 over Tuscarora's Chelsea Boykins (45.39). Imoh also placed second in the 100 hurdles (15.50) and fifth in the high jump (5-0).
Akanbi leapt 6 feet, 6 inches to win the high jump by four inches and set a personal record.
No team scores were kept.
Other Handley leaders: Girls: Emeryce Worrell, 200, third, 25.53; 100, fourth, 12.53; Mason Rinker, discus, sixth, 92-8. Boys: Will Pardue, 1,600, second, 4:17.39; Garrett Stickley, 1,600, fourth, 4:19.94; Pierce Francis, 3,200, sixth, 9:49.68.
Hornets take two from Averett
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University swept a doubleheader from Averett on Saturday, winning 5-2 and 3-2.
Kayla Stephenson tossed a four-hitter in the opener, with one walk and three strikeouts, and delivered a two-run double that snapped a 1-1 tie in the fourth. Arlene Miller led SU with three hits, while Sarah Medellin added two with an RBI. Hannah Evans also plated a run with a single, while Brenna Snyder doubled and scored twice.
In the second contest, SU scored twice in the third to take a 2-0 lead and held on for the one-run win. Danielle McNeill singled home a run and was on the back end a double-steal as Miller stole home.
Savannah Thorne allowed a run with four walks and six strikeouts over five innings to earn the win. Stephenson came on to get a save. McNeill had two hits and Taylor Smith doubled in a run.
College baseball: Hornets split with Jackets
ASHLAND — No. 3 Shenandoah University lost a chance at a big ODAC weekend sweep against No. 10 Randolph-Macon, falling 8-7 on Sunday.
Both the Hornets (28-4, 13-3) and the Yellow Jackets (26-6, 13-3) fell out of a first-place tie with Lynchburg (26-4, 14-2).
On Sunday, the Hornets lost a 5-1 lead after they scored three runs in the top of the sixth, one a solo homer from Ryan Clawson and the others on a two-run double by Tyler Blittersdorf.
But after getting one back in the sixth, the Yellow Jackets unloaded on three SU pitchers to score five runs in the bottom of the seventh. Hunter Cole’s two-run triple put Randolph-Macon ahead 7-5.
SU bounced back to tie the score in the eighth on a solo homer by Kyle Lisa and a sacrifice fly by Blittersdorf, but Matt Myers stroked an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to provide the difference for the Yellow Jackets.
Blittersdorf (four RBIs), Franke Ritter, Lisa (three runs) and Kooper Anderson had two hits each for SU.
On Saturday, Blittersdorf and Haden Madagan belted solo home runs in a 10-5 win for the Hornets, who pounded out 15 hits.
Colby Martin led SU with three hits and drove in two runs. Ritter (double, three RBIs), Clawson (two runs), Lisa (double, two runs) and Anderson (double) each had two hits.
Jacob Faivre (5-0) allowed three hits, two runs and four walks, while striking out seven in five innings to earn the win. Brian Ferreira followed by allowing one hit and a walk in three scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts.
College track: SU sets marks in invite
LYNCHBURG — Shenandoah University’s men’s 4x100 relay team set both school and ODAC records on Saturday to highlight the final day of the Dennis Craddock Invitational, hosted by Lynchburg.
Wyatt Newcome, William Crowder, Andre Jackson and Miles Moore ran the event in 40.98 seconds which is currently the No. 2 time in Division III this season. Moore (10.53) was third in the 100 and Crowder (10.76) was sixth.
Kristian Moore also was third in the triple jump (12.49 meters, 40 feet, 11.75 inches) and Tucker Kindig took fourth in the shot put (13.72 meters., 45-0).
In women’s action, Kiara Felston won the hammer (48.49 meters, 159-1) and was sixth in the discus (34.99 meters, 114-10).
Kaitlin Measell placed second and set a school record with a 5.56-meter leap (18-3) in the long jump. McKenna Thrush (41:46.57) was third in the 10,000.
Women’s lacrosse: SU 21, Guilford 1
GREENSBORO — Ainsley Buckner scored five goals as Shenandoah University crushed Gulford in ODAC play.
The Hornets (8-6, 3-2) led 10-0 after one period and scored all of their goals before the Quakers (3-10, 1-4) scored with less than three minutes to go.
Emma Stiffler added four goals, while Reilly Cisar had a hat trick. Madison Re and Emily Ransome had two goals apiece, while Emily Lerch, Grace Thornhill, Haley Sullivan, Julianna Fohner and Kate Vendemia added one each.
Men’s lacrosse: SU 19, Randolph 2
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University led 13-0 at halftime on the way to a rout of Randolph in ODAC play on Saturday.
Matt Daniel led the Hornets (6-8, 3-3) with five goals against the WildCats (1-11, 0-5). Jake Green notched three goals, while Stephen Graham, Logan Clingerman, Josh Boonshaft and Austin Sydnor added two each. Zachary Heiderman, Sam Poster and Max Myers scored one each. Keepers Mark Isabelle and Jack Dwyer had five saves apiece.
