FOREST — Shenandoah University swept the ODAC weekly honors for indoor track & field in selections announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office.
Wyatt Schannauer and Kiara Felston were named the male and female Field Athletes of the Week.
At SU’s Kaye & JJ Smith Invitational on Sunday, Schannauer placed first in shot put (13.55 meters) was second in the weight throw (14.0).
Felston placed second in both the women’s shot put (10.30) and weight throw (12.85). Her distance in the weight throw is second in the ODAC to her 13.66 toss early this season.
Former James Wood High School standout William Crowder and Madison Gray took home the male and female Track Athlete of the Week honors.
Crowder won the 60-meter dash in 6.96 seconds after winning his preliminary heat in 6.98. He now owns the top two times in the ODAC this season.
Gray, racing in her first collegiate competition, won the 800 in 2:30.29, which is tops in the ODAC. The freshman also anchored the winning 4x400 (4:24.38) and 4x800 (10:25.05) relay teams.
Girls' basketball: Sherando 45, Kettle Run 33
NOKESVILLE — Sherando pulled away from Kettle Run in the second half to net a Class 4 Northwestern District win Tuesday.
The Warriors led just 14-12 at the half, but pulled away over the final two quarters to improve to 12-2 overall, 4-0 district.
Sherando leaders: Grace Burke 16 points (4 3-pointers); Jaiden Polston 12 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals; Josie Willett 8 points; Ella Carlson 11 rebounds, 4 blocks.
Clarke County 54, Skyline 48
BERRYVILLE — Sharp foul shooting helped make the difference as Clarke County knocked off Skyline on Tuesday.
The Eagles sank 23 of 30 free throws, outscoring the Hawks by six points from the line. Clarke County led 26-18 at the half.
Leaders: Clarke County: Hailey Evans 15 points, 6 steals; Kaiya Williams 11 points; Ellie Brumback 7 points, 8 steals; Bailey Beard 7 points. Skyline: Jamie Kelly 15, Jillian Shannon 12
Wrestling: Clarke County sweeps meet
WOODSTOCK — Clarke County rolled to three dual-match wins during action at Central High School on Tuesday.
The Eagles defeated East Rockingham 60-9, Jefferson (W.Va.) 48-28 and Central 53-24.
Clarke County leaders: Titus Hensler (182 pounds), Trace Mansfield (195), Michael Perozich (220), Kolton Vincent (113), Cannon Long (145) and Blake Jacobson (138) each went 3-0.
