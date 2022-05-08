WINCHESTER — Calvin Pastel pitched a gem over the first eight innings and Haden Madagan snapped a 1-1 tie with a sixth-inning double as Shenandoah University won 6-2 in Game 1 of its best-of-three ODAC Baseball Tournament quarterfinal series against Hampden-Sydney on Sunday.
The second-seeded Hornets (30-10-1) and Tigers (20-18) meet again in Game 2 today at 2 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will start at 5 p.m.
Pastel (7-0) was outstanding through the first eight innings, allowing just three hits and a run. He gave way after allowing a hit and a walk in the ninth, leaving the contest after 8.1 innings having allowed four hits, with a walk and seven strikeouts.
Tristan Everett relived and gave up a walk and an RBI groundout. Tad Dean then entered and got a groundout to earn his fourth save of the season.
Pastel’s lone mistake in the first eight innings was surrendering Jay Beavers’ solo homer in the sixth that tied the contest at 1-1.
The Hornets bounced back in the bottom of the inning as Pearce Bucher singles and moved to second on Ryan Clawson’s sacrifice bunt. Madagan followed with a double into the left-center gap to make it 2-1. Henry Delavergne then reached on an infield hit and swiped second. With Kooper Anderson trying to squeeze in Madagan, Tigers starter Justin Woodall threw wild to the plate allowing Madagan to score. After an out, Matt Moon doubled home Delavergne to make it 4-1.
The Hornets tacked on two insurance runs in the eighth on Delavergne's RBI double and Moon’s sacrifice fly. Gavin Horning had an RBI double in the first inning.
Horning and Anderson each had three of SU’s 13 hits. Bucher and Delavergne had two each.
Track & Field: Handley paces locals
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Handley's Hassan Akannbi had the highest local individial finish and Elizabeth Imoh recorded two Top 5's to lead area participants in the Dogwood Classic which concluded Saturday.
Akanbi placed third in the boys' high jump, clearing 5-8. Imoh took fourth in girls' high jump (5-0) and was fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.39 seconds).
The Handley boys' 4x800 relay team of Ryan Stickley, Will Pardue, Elliott Redcay and Nico Schianchi placed second and qualified for the state meet with a time of 8:13.30.
Imoh also helped the Handley girls' 4x100 relay take fifth (50.92), joining Mikayla Balio, Emeryce Worrell and Maddie Hobson.
Other finishers who placed in the Top 60 were:
Handley boys: Stephen Daley (11th shot put, 46-10; 14th in the discus, 131-5; 14th in the shot put, 14th in the 100, 11.06); Schianchi (9th in the 3,200, 9:25.64); Pardue (22nd in 3,200, 9:45.03); Carson Harris (29th in triple jump, 39-2); Noah Johnson (34th in shot put, 41-8.25); Garrett Stickley (38th in 3,200, 9:56.42); Deonte Trammel (42nd in 110 hurdles, 18.14); Pierce Francis (50th in 1,600, 4:42.13); 4x100 relay team: 24th in 45.30.
Millbrook boys: Kai Johnson (21st in 1,600, 4:30.75; 33rd in 800 in 2:02.15)
Handley girls: Worrell (11th in 100, 12.81); Znyah Johnson (14th in high jump, 4-4; 36th in long jump 15-0.5); Mason Rinker (25th in discus, 83-5); Takira Washington (26th in discus, 83-2; 32nd in shot put 27-3.25); Mikayla Freimuth (51st in 800, 2:31.48).
Millbrook girls: Madison Murphy (36th in 3,200 in 11:47.67; 52nd in 1,600, 5:30.52).
Women's lacrosse: Roanoke 13, SU 7
SALEM — Roanoke scored the first four goals and Shenandoah University never recovered as the Hornets saw their season end in the semifinals of the ODAC Tournament on Saturday.
The second-seeded Maroons (15-3) led 5-1 after one period and 6-2 at the half. They put the match away by outscoring SU 5-1 in the third period to take an 11-3 lead.
Reilly Cisar led the third-seeded Hornets (12-7) with three goals. Emma Stiffler netted two, while Kathleen Donovan and Ainsley Buckner added one each. Keepers Ashley MacFarlane (5) and Erin Spaulding (4) combined for nine saves. MacFarlane had to leave after suffering an injury at the 31:58 mark.
Lily Blair scored six goals for Roanoke, which finished with a 22-16 edge in shots on goal.
Women's tennis: Wash. & Lee 5, SU 0
LEXINGTON — Shenandoah University's season came to an end with a shutout loss against top-seeded Washington & Lee in the semifinals of the ODAC Tournament.
The Hornets (10-5) started down 2-0 as they forfeited matches at No. 3 doubles and No. 6 singles. The Generals (14-5) swept the other two doubles matches and won at No. 4 singles to clinch the win. W&L was up a set or leading in the three singles matches that had started.
Angels rally past Nationals in ninth
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani hit a tying, two-run double in the ninth inning, Anthony Rendon followed with a game-ending single against his former team and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 Sunday.
The Angels trailed 4-2 going into the ninth. Luis Rengifo drew a walk with one out and advanced to third on Taylor Ward's hit. Mike Trout struck out, then Ohtani lined a two-run double to center off Tanner Rainey (0-1). The reigning AL MVP had been 1 for 11 against Washington during the weekend series.
Rendon then lined a single to center and Ohtani slid to avoid Victor Robles' throw home to give the Halos the weekend series.
César Hernández had three hits and Erick Fedde had his second straight strong start for the Nationals, who went 4-5 on their nine-game trip out West.
Orioles drop opener against Royals
BALTIMORE — Michael Taylor hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning after a pair of two-out Baltimore errors, giving the Kansas City Royals a 6-4 win over the Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.
With the score 4-all, Jorge Lopez (3-2) retired the first two batters in the ninth. Nicky Lopez then reached when second baseman Rougned Odor misplayed a sharp grounder and took third on a wild pickoff throw by the Orioles reliever.
Taylor's single put the Royals ahead and Salvador Perez provided an insurance run with another RBI single off Cionel Pérez. Kansas City manager Mike Matheny recorded his 700th career win in the majors with the Royals and St. Louis.
Jordan Lyles allowed three earned runs and seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk over 7.1 innings for the Orioles. It was Lyle’s deepest start since May 15, 2018, and he is the first Orioles pitcher to throw seven innings this season.
Caps' Kuznetsov gets fine for high sticking
NEW YORK — Washington's Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jamie Benn of Dallas were fined $5,000 Sunday for high sticking on a pair of incidents that didn't get penalized during their games.
Kuznetsov's play against Florida's Noel Acciari came in the first period of the Capitals' 6-1 victory in Game 3 Saturday, which put Washington up 2-1 in the Eastern Conference first-round series.
Benn's infraction against Calgary's Andrew Mangiapane was in the middle of the second period of the Stars' 4-2 victory in Game 3. Dallas leads the Western Conference first-round series 2-1.
Both fines were the maximum allowed under the labor agreement. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.
