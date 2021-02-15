FOREST — Shenandoah University indoor track & field athletes Andre Jackson and Kaitlin Measell earned ODAC Player of the Week accolades in selections announced Monday by the league office.
Jackson and Measell were honored for their performances at the VMI Winter Classic on Friday and Saturday.
Measell, competing in the long and triple jumps, had a pair of top eight performances. On Saturday, she had a 10.59-meter leap (34 feet, 9 inches) to take fourth in the triple jump. On Friday, she was eighth in the long jump with a distance of 5.34 meters (17 feet, 6 inches). She was the top Division III finisher in each event.
Jackson placed seventh in the 60 meters in 7.03 seconds and was the top Division III runner in the event. On Friday, he ran a 6.955 to qualify for the final. He also placed 25th in the 200 in 24.57.
SU completed its indoor season and begins outdoor competition on Mar. 13 at Salisbury University.
SU men cruise in lacrosse opener
CARY, N.C. — Devon Weaver scored four goals as Shenandoah University opened its men’s lacrosse season with a 17-8 victory over Peace College on Sunday.
With the score tied 1-1, the Hornets scored five consecutive goals to take control. They led 8-3 at the half and 16-5 entering the final period,
Chris Baker had three goals and two assists. Jay Baker and Logan Clingerman both had two goals and one assist. Tyler Held and Jet Hayes each scored twice. Keeper Gabe Russell stopped 11 shots.
SU returns to action March 6 at Immaculata University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.