WINCHESTER — A total of 110 minutes could not decide a men’s soccer winner between Shenandoah University and Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday.
Neither the Hornets nor Marlins could score as the Old Dominion Athletic Conference clash ended in a 0-0 tie at Shentel Stadium.
SU (6-5-1, 1-1-1) held a 6-3 edge in shots on goal, while Virginia Wesleyan (7-1-3, 0-0-2) held a 10-4 edge in corner kicks.
Travis Jett had three saves for the Hornets, while Marlins’ keeper Griffin Potter stopped six shots. Nathan Yared had three of SU’s six shots on goal.
Volleyball: Clarke County 3, Page County 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County beat Page County by the scores of 25-18 25-22, 25-11 in Bull Run District action on Wednesday night.
The Eagles are 9-6 (6-5 Bull Run).
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 9 kills, 4 aces; Abby Peace 9 kills, 3 aces; Allie Lynch 27 assists; Anna Spencer 9 kills; Kiera Rohrbach 5 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez 13 digs.
