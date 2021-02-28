EMORY — Shenandoah University raced to a 21-8 lead after one quarter and held off a rally for a 71-67 ODAC women’s basketball victory on Saturday, the Hornets’ first-ever win at Emory & Henry.
Olivia Weinel, Ragan Johnson and Sarah Sondrol combined to go 25 of 38 from the floor in the contest and neither missed a shot in the first quarter as the Hornets went 9 for 11 from the floor.
Emory & Henry (5-7, 4-5 ODAC) would whittle the margin down and finally tied the score at 59-59 on Taylor Owens’ 3-pointer with 4:14 to go. But SU rebounded with baskets from Johnson and Weinel to take the lead back for good. Johnson’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 68-60 with 1:29 left.
Weinel led the Hornets with a career-high 27 points (on 12 of 15 shooting) and grabbed seven rebounds. Johnson netted 17 (on 8 of 12 shooting) and Sondrol added 14. Led by those three SU was 29 of 54 (54 percent) from the floor.
Alexis Hoppers (21 points, 13 rebounds) and Owens (19 points) paced the Wasps, who are looking to move to Division II next season.
The Hornets (4-6, 3-5 ODAC) await today’s announcement of the ODAC Tournament bracket. The tourney begins Thursday.
SU women tumble in lacrosse opener
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University never led, but remained tight with No. 7 Salibury University before falling 18-15 in its women’s lacrosse season opener on Saturday.
After falling behind 2-0, SU got even at 2-2 before the Sea Gulls would pull out to a 9-4 lead. The Hornets rallied to within 15-14 on Reilly Cisar’s goal that capped a 3-0 run at 15:59 in the second half. Salisbury pulled away from there.
Alyson Bittinger led SU with six goals and an assist, while Cisar added five goals and two assists. Emma Stiffler record two goals and three assists. Goalie Ashley MacFarlane stopped 10 shots. Erin Scannell had five goals to lead Salisbury.
SU next travels to St. Mary’s College (Md.) on March 6.
Generals blank Hornets in wrestling clashLEXINGTON — Washington & Lee scored a 50-0 wrestling shutout of Shenandoah University on Friday.
The Hornets forfeited the first three weight classes.
SU’s closest match came at 184 pounds. Thomas Domerese and W&L’s Patrick Hofstedt were tied at 1-1 late in the third period before Hofsted scored a takedown. Domerese escaped to make it 3-2, but could not get another takedown to win it.
SU dropped two other decisions. David Smith fell 4-0 at 149 and Dylan Weaver lost 11-4 at 174.
The two teams will face off again at the Wilkins Center on Saturday in SU’s regular-season finale.
Morikawa cruises to three-stroke victoryBRADENTON, Fla. — PGA champion Collin Morikawa shook off an early mistake and played a steady hand on a Concession golf course known for calamity, closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the Workday Championship.
Morikawa picked up a few short-game tips from major champions — Mark O’Meara on his putting, Concession member Paul Azinger on the chipping — and he says it carried him to another big win.
Morikawa won by three over Brooks Koepka (70), Viktor Hovland (67) and Billy Horschel (70). He finished at 18-under 270 and became the 24th player to win a major and a World Golf Championship title since this series began in 1999. He joined Woods as the only players to win both before turning 25.
Nelly makes it two straight for Korda sistersORLANDO, Fla. — Nelly Korda seized control with three early birdies and finished with 12 straight pars for a 3-under 69 to win the Gainbridge LPGA on Sunday, giving the Korda family two victories to start the season.
Her older sister, Jessica, won the season-opening Tournament of Champions last month in Orlando.
Korda won for the first time on American soil — her other three LPGA wins were in Australia and twice in Taiwan — and the first time with her parents watching. Her father, Petr Korda, is a former Australian Open tennis champion.
On the other side of the course, Annika Sorenstam wrapped up her return after more than 12 years of retirement with a par on the ninth hole for a 76, finishing last among the 74 players who made the cut. The 50-year-old Swede was making this one-time appearance because Lake Nona has been her home course for two decades.
Korda, who finished at 16-under 272, won by three over Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko.
Hokies bounce back to hammer DeaconsBLACKSBURG — No. 16 Virginia Tech bounced back from a tough home loss in a big way.
Keve Aluma scored 23 points, Tyrece Radford had 15 and the 16th-ranked Hokies pounded Wake Forest 84-46 on Saturday.
Fresh off a 69-53 loss to Georgia Tech on Tuesday night, Virginia Tech recorded its largest margin of victory for an Atlantic Coast Conference game. The previous record for the Hokies was a 94-65 win over Wake Forest in 2011.
Grace closes strong to win in Puerto RicoRIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Branden Grace closed eagle-birdie Sunday to win the Puerto Rico Open, an emotional triumph following his father’s January death after a month-long fight with the coronavirus.
Grace holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle on the par-4 17th and birdied the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Jhonattan Vegas at windy Grand Reserve. The 32-year-old South African player won for the second time on the PGA Tour and 13th worldwide, closing with a 6-under 66 to finish at 19-under 269.
Vegas birdied the 18th in a 65. Puerto Rican player Rafael Campos and Grayson Murray, tied for the third-round lead, each shot 70 to tie for third at 16 under.
