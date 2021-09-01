WINCHESTER — Freshman midfielder Chandler Gallant scored on her first college shot in the first half as Shenandoah University opened its women’s soccer season with a 1-0 triumph over North Carolina Wesleyan on Wednesday at Shentel Stadium.
Braving the windy and rainy conditions, the Hornets got the lead when Gallant pounced on a ball that deflected off of a defender and right-footed it past North Carolina Wesleyan goalie Alicia Jacobs with 27:09 left in the half.
That would be enough for the SU defense, which limited the Battling Bishops to three shots, none on goal. The Hornets had eight shots, including four on goal, and a 6-2 edge in corner kicks.
The Hornets are back in action Saturday against Salisbury in the St. Marys (Md.) tournament.
Golf: Sherando 185, Liberty 191
FRONT ROYAL — Kadin Kasuboski and Josh Call each shot 43s to lead Sherando to a Class 4 Northwestern District dual win over Liberty on Tuesday at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. They beat the top Liberty golfer by two strokes.
Other Sherando scorers: Isaiah Doeden 47, David Johnston 52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.