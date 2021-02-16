FOREST — The Shenandoah University women’s lacrosse team received two first-place votes and is ranked third in the ODAC’s preseason poll of coaches in results released Tuesday by the league office.
The Hornets, who were a perfect 7-0 last spring before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, netted 80 points. Defending champion Washington & Lee had nine first-place votes and led the 11-team league with 98 points. Randolph-Macon (81), SU, Roanoke (78) and Lynchburg (69) rounded out the Top 5.
SU opens its season Feb. 27 at home against 2019 NCAA Division III runner-up Salisbury University.
SU picked seventh in men’s lacrosse
FOREST — Shenandoah University was selected seventh by the ODAC men’s lacrosse coaches in the preseason poll, which was released Tuesday by the league office.
The Hornets, who opened play with a 17-8 win over Peace College on Sunday, netted 43 points in the poll. SU was 4-2 before having its season ended last spring by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lynchburg received nine first-place votes and led the 11-team league with 99 points. Washington & Lee (91 points) earned two first-place votes and rounds out the top five with Hampden-Sydney (82), Randolph-Macon (67) and Roanoke (69).
SU returns to action on March 6 at Immaculata.
Class 1 and 2 swim meet postponed
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The VHSL Class 1 and 2 combined state swimming meets originally scheduled for Thursday have been postponed by an inclement weather forecast.
The meet, in which several Clarke County swimmers would participate, was to be held at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center. No makeup date has been announced.
Thursday’s Class 5 swim meet and the Class 3 and 5 wrestling championships were also postponed by the VHSL.
“Due to the uncertainty and changing weather forecasts across the state this week, we will continue to monitor the weather forecast models before announcing the make-up dates,” said VHSL executive director Billy Haun in a news release. “Safety for all those involved in our championships will always guide our decisions.”
