WINCHESTER — Fourth-seeded Shenandoah University advanced to the semifinals of the ODAC Women’s Tennis Tournament for the first time in program history with a 5-0 sweep against No. 5 Randolph-Macon on Wednesday.
The Hornets (10-4) will face top-seeded Washington & Lee (13-6) at 1:30 p.m. in Saturday’s semifinals in Lexington. The two teams did not face each other in the regular season.
SU took control from the start with three dominant wins in doubles. The teams of No. 1 Natalia García Molina/Jahveesha Combs and No. 2 Kelly Hudak/Lily Kimble each won 8-1, while the pairing of No. 3 Allison Cherwien/Jada Lewis triumphed 8-0.
No. 6 Lewis and No. 1 Garcia Molina closed out the match with a pair of 6-0, 6-0 singles wins that finished within minutes of each other. No. 2 Combs, No. 3 Kimble, a James Wood grad, No. 4 Cherwien and No. 5 Hudak were each up a set when the match was clinched.
Beach volleyball: Johnson, Texas A&M-CC fall
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Millbrook graduate Tori Johnson and 15th-seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi lost 3-0 in a best-of-five match to No. 2 Texas Christian University in the first round of the NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday.
The sophomore Johnson and her freshman teammate Jade Bennett lost 21-9, 21-11 on the No. 2 court to Sutton MacTavish and Kaylie McHugh. MacTavish and McHugh were the Horned Frogs’ No. 1 pair when the two schools met in the second of two regular-season meetings.
TCU (39-3) won all eight completed sets to improve to 3-0 this year against the Islanders (21-13).
Johnson earned First Team All-Southland Conference honors this season in helping Texas A&M-CC qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
Baseball: Millbrook 5, Liberty 0
WINCHESTER — Aiden Henry tossed 6.1 shutout innings as Millbrook (15-2, 9-1) scored a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Wednesday.
Henry allowed just two hits and two walks, while striking out 12 in the triumph. Leading 2-0, the Pioneers scored three runs in the fourth. Millbrook had just two hits in the contest, but took advantage of six walks and swiped seven bases.
Millbrook leaders: Nate Brookshire hit, RBI; Ethan Burgreen run, 3 steals; Micah George run, 2 steals; Carl Keenan run, 2 steals.
Fauquier 10, Sherando 0 (6)
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando could not overcome nine errors, which led to seven unearned runs for Fauquier in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Wednesday.
Blaine Smith tossed a four-hitter over six innings against Warriors (11-5, 5-4).
Sherando leaders: Gary Keats double; Zach Symons double; Cole Orr 4 IP, 4 hits, 8 runs (1 earned), 3 walks, 4 strikeouts.
Kettle Run 5, Handley 1
NOKESVILLE — Kettle Run snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the third and went on to a Class 4 Northwestern District victory against Handley on Wednesday.
The Judges fell to 3-15 overall 1-9 district, while the Cougars improves to 9-5, 7-4.
Handley leaders: Kaplan Ambrose 2 hits; Josh Stickles double; Lucas Mammano RBI.
Mountain View 13, Clarke County 3 (6)
QUICKSBURG — Mountain View jumped on Clarke County with eight runs in the first inning and went on to defeat the Eagles in Bull Run District action on Wednesday. The Eagles (four hits) are 8-7 (7-4 district).
Clarke County leaders: Cordell Broy 2-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Luke Lyman 1-3, double, RBI; Theo Wood 1-2, run.
Girls' tennis: James Wood 5, Liberty 4
WINCHESTER — James Wood defeated Liberty in its regular-season finale to clinch the fourth seed in the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament.
The Colonels (6-7, 4-6 district) will host No. 5 Kettle Run at 4:30 p.m. in Thursday's first round.
James Wood singles winners: No. 4 Sydney Delawder 8-0; No. 5 Olivia Judd 8-6; No. 6 Julia Taylor 8-0.
James Wood doubles winners: No. 1 Bianca Linares/No. 3 Grace Allen 8-5; No. 3 Judd/Taylor 8-5.
Boys' tennis: James Wood 7, Kettle Run 2
NOKESVILLE — James Wood improved to 7-7 on the season with a Class 4 Northwestern District victory against Kettle Run on Tuesday.
The fourth-seeded Colonels will host the No. 5 Cougars in the district tournament quarterfinals on Friday.
James Wood singles winners: No. 2 Ryan Stevens 8-3; No. 3 Zach Harris 8-4; No. 4 Landen Keffer 9-7; No. 5 Jackson Robbins 8-4; No. 6 Trenton Gould 8-2.
James Wood doubles winners: No. 1 Scott Shepherd/Stevens 8-4; No. 3 Robbins/Gould 8-5.
Men’s lacrosse: Roanoke 20, SU 8
SALEM — In a contest delayed twice, Shenandoah University’s season came to an end with a quarterfinal loss to Roanoke in the ODAC Tournament on Wednesday.
Tuesday’s scheduled matchup started two hours late because of travel issues for the seventh-seeded Hornets. After about 10 minutes of play and the Maroons leading 3-1, lightning forced the contest to be resumed on Wednesday afternoon.
Roanoke (12-5) took control when play resumed, leading 5-1 after one period and 12-4 at the half.
Matt Daniel led the Hornets with a hat trick. Tyler Held netted two goals, while Chris Baker, Logan Clingerman and Stephen Graham had one each. Keeper Mark Isabelle stopped 23 shots in just under of 53 minutes of action.
Wyatt Whitlow and Ethan Caldwell had four goals each for Roanoke, which amassed a 73-38 edge in shots.
SU finished 10-8, a program record for wins in a season.
College softball: Boone, SU pair named All-ODAC
James Wood graduate and Eastern Mennonite University junior Becca Boone and Shenandoah University’s Danielle McNeill and Megan Scalley were each selected to the Third Team in the All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference selections that were released on Tuesday.
A catcher/infielder, Boone played in 35 games and led the Royals in batting average (.367, 33 for 90) and had 22 RBIs, eight runs, nine doubles and a .400 on-base percentage. She had nine multi-hit games and seven multi-RBI games.
A senior, SU’s No. 1 pitcher Scalley went 6-12 and had a 3.21 ERA, 67 strikeouts and 55 walks in 100 innings over 20 appearances. Her season highlight came on March 13 against Juniata when the Cedar Knolls, N.J., native tossed the program’s first no-hitter in 10 years in a 2-1 victory over the Eagles.
McNeill, a freshman third baseman from Royersford, Pa., led the Hornets in hitting with a .297 average (38 for 128). She hit safely in 26 of the squad’s 38 games and had 10 multiple hit contests. McNeill hit .344 in conference play (22 for 64). She had a season-high three hits twice — against Mary Washington on Apr. 1 and versus nationally ranked regular season champion Lynchburg on Apr. 10.
Women's lacrosse: SU 17, Randolph-Macon 6
WINCHESTER — Leading 6-5, third-seeded Shenandoah University went on an 11-0 run beginning with 58 seconds left in the first half en route to defeating Randolph-Macon in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference quarterfinals on Wednesday.
The Hornets travel to Washington & Lee's Lexington campus for the semifinals of the ODAC Tournament on Saturday against No. 2 Roanoke in the second semifinal of the day. The championship is Sunday at W&L.
SU (12-6) led 8-5 at halftime and 14-5 after three quarters against the Yellow Jackets (8-11), who were held scoreless for a 28-minute stretch that ended with 3:15 left in the game.
SU was led by Reilly Cisar (eight goals), Emma Stiffler (one goal, five assists; Emily Onorato (two goals, three assists) and Ashley MacFarlane (10 saves).
SU outshot R-MC 37-25, had an 18-11 advantage on groundballs and won 15 of 25 draws.
Track & Field: SU's Kindig sets school record
LYNCHBURG — Shenandoah University senior Wyatt Schannauer set a program record in the discus throw with a mark of 45 feet, 10 inches at the Liberty University Twilight Track & Field Meet on Wednesday.
Schannauer placed eighth in the Divison I-heavy competition. In the shot put, he was fourth (14.57 meters).
Tucker Kindig was fourth in the hammer (56.14) and Jacob Young was eighth in the javelin (40.68).
On the women's side, Katya Hoover was seventh in the javelin (34.09) and Kiara Felston 12th in the hammer (41.30).
The Hornets are off until competing in the Mount Olive First Qualifier on May 13.
Men’s tennis: Wash. & Lee 5, SU 0
LEXINGTON — Eighth-seeded Shenandoah University saw its season end Tuesday with a 5-0 loss to No. 1 Washington & Lee in the ODAC Tournament quarterfinals.
SU finished 4-11 for the season, while W&L, gunning for its 12th straight league title, improved to 12-8.
The closest doubles match for the Hornets came at No. 1, where Keith Orr and Gene Perle-Jones dropped an 8-5 decision.
