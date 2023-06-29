FREDERICKSBURG — Shenandoah University senior Jahveesha Combs has earned women’s tennis Second Team All-State honors for the College Division as announced Thursday afternoon by the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association.
Combs, a Suffolk native, went 14-5 playing in the No. 1 spot for the Hornets in singles action. Of the 14 wins, 11 came in two sets or less. She was 8-2 in ODAC singles matches.
Combs helped the Hornets finish 10-9 overall, 7-3 in ODAC play. The program (10-5 in 2022) recorded back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since 2014 and 2015.
Combs is the first player in program history to be named All-State twice after earning Second Team honors for doubles.
