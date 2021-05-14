FOREST — Shenandoah University senior Darian Diaz has been named second team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference at No. 3 singles for men’s tennis in selections announced Friday.
The Haymarket resident, who was previously named All-ODAC as a doubles player in 2018, is the first SU men’s tennis player to earn All-ODAC honors in singles.
Diaz was 9-1 with a 7-1 mark in league play in singles. His only loss was a three-set match at Virginia Wesleyan on March 27 in which Diaz dropped the third set 10-point tiebreak, 10-8.
Eight of his 10 wins this season (he played one match at No. 2 singles) were in straight sets.
Peace walk-off single lifts Clarke softball
BERRYVILLE — Abby Peace had a walk-off, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Clarke County softball team a 4-3 win over East Rockingham on Friday.
With one out, Campbell Paskel singled, then Madison Edwards doubled to put runners on second and third. Alyssa Hoggatt walked to load the bases, and Peace followed with a single to center to score Paskel and Edwards to give Clarke County and herself a win. Peace pitched a complete game.
East Rockingham (nine hits) scored three runs in the fifth inning to take a 3-1 lead. Clarke County (4-0, 10 hits) answered with a run in the sixth inning.
Clarke County leaders: Peace 3-4, 3 RBIs at the plate, complete game, 3 earned runs, 9 hits, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts; Edwards 2-4; Kacie Turner 2-3, double; Hoggatt 1-2, double, 2 walks.
Millbrook softball falls to Kettle Run
WINCHESTER — Kettle Run defeated Millbrook 14-4 after building an 8-0 lead halfway through the fourth inning in Class 4 Northwestern District softball action on Friday.
The Cougars (10 hits, 10 walks) added six more runs in the last three innings after the Pioneers (2-5, 1-5 district, six hits) scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Millbrook leaders: Emily Jeffries 2-3, RBI; Paige Flinchum 2-3, run, 2 stolen bases; Ashlyn Philyaw 1-3, run, RBI, double; Grace Badnek 1-3, run, RBI.
James Wood softball edges Liberty for fifth victory
WINCHESTER — James Wood defeated Liberty 7-6 on Thursday in a Class 4 Northwestern District softball game at James Wood High School.
The Colonels are 5-2 overall and 5-1 in the district.
James Wood leaders: Syd Orndorff 3-4, double; Olivia Miller 2-4, 2 RBIs, Ellie Johnson 2-2, 2 RBIs. Sadie Kittoe 2-4, triple; Izzy Mckee 1-2, 2 walks, RBI; Cadence Rieg 1-2, 1 walk, 2 runs, 2.2 innings, 2 strikeouts in relief; Caity Shutts 1-3, double, 1 walk; Jenna Burkhamer 4.1 innings, 5 strikeouts as the starter.
Toone's 5 goals lead Clarke boys' soccer to win
BERRYVILLE — Justin Toone scored five goals to lead the Clarke County boys' soccer team to a 14-0 win over East Rockingham in Bull Run District action on Friday.
The Eagles are 5-0.
Clarke County leaders: Brendan Haun 3 goals; Oakley Staples, Chris LeBlanc 2 goals, 1 assist each. Leo Morris, Harim Torres 1 goal, 2 assists each; Ben Fulmer 2 assists; Ian Waldner, Jesus Ramirez 1 assist each.
Millbrook boys' soccer shuts out Kettle Run
WINCHESTER — The Millbrook boys' soccer team scored twice in the first half and defeated Kettle Run 2-0 in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday.
The Pioneers are 4-2.
Millbrook leaders: Tyler McGuire, Sean Mennard 1 goal each; Sunny Singh 1 assist; Nick Catlett 3rd shutout in goal.
Millbrook boys' tennis blanks Kettle Run
WINCHESTER — The Millbrook boys' tennis team dropped only 13 games in defeating Kettle Run 9-0 in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Friday.
The Pioneers are 5-3.
Singles winners: 1. Drake Wilfong 8-1; 2. Nathan Simmons 8-0; 3. Jonathan Clippinger 8-0; 4. Adriano Georgiev 8-3; 5. Jack Muldowney 8-2; 6. Ian Duckstein 8-2.
Doubles winners: 1. Wilfong/Simmons 8-2; 2. Clippinger/Georgiev 8-0; 3. Muldowney/Duckstein 8-3.
James Wood boys’ tennis beats Fauquier
WARRENTON — The James Wood boys’ tennis team completed a 7-2 regular season with a 9-0 win over Fauquier on Thursday.
Singles winners: 1. Josh Borromeo 8-1; 2. Jonah Borromeo 8-2; 3. Saeed Turner 8-0; No. 4 Ryan Stevens 8-6; No. 5 Caedmon Reams 8-2; No. 6 Zach Harris 8-1.
Doubles winners: 1. Borromeo/Borromeo 8-2; 2. Turner/Stevens 8-1; 3. Reams/Harris 8-2.
Handley girls' tennis shuts out Culpeper
CULPEPER — The Handley girls' tennis team dropped only 10 games in six contested matches, defeating the Culpeper County 9-0 on Friday in Class 4 Northwestern District action.
The Judges (7-2) received forfeit wins at No. 5 and 6 singles and No. 3 doubles.
Singles winners: 1. Sarina Parikh 8-3; 2. Page Brubaker 8-2; 3. Sophia McAllister 8-1; 4. Tess McAllister 8-0.
Doubles winners: 1. Parikh/Grace Meehan 8-3; 2. Ann Marie Larsen/Brubaker 8-1.
Millbrook defeats Kettle Run in girls' tennis
NOKESVILLE — The Millbrook girls' tennis team improved to 5-3 with an 8-1 win over Kettle Run on Friday.
Singles winners: 1. Kinsey Knox 8-1; 3. Peyton Cotterell 8-1; 4. Lauren Durbin 8-1; 5. Shain Barbara 8-1; 6. Tiffany Cheung 8-0.
Doubles winners: 1. Knox/Cotterell 8-3; 2. Amanda Dalton/Durbin 8-0; 3. Barbara/Cheung 8-0.
SU’s Miller places eighth in steeplechase in Illinois
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Shenandoah University senior Emily Miller finished eighth Friday in the steeplechase at the Dr. Keeler Invitational hosted by North Central College.
Miller, the ODAC champion, ran an 11:22.42 in the 20-woman race.
Annie Needs (Calvin) won it with a 10:51.39.
Miller’s time, which is 14 seconds better than her ODAC-championship performance, moved her up three positions on the national list to 28th. The top 19 women in the nation qualify for the national championships in steeplechase. Miller will have one more opportunity to improve her position on Thursday at Rowan University.
