FOREST — Shenandoah University junior midfielder Kelsey Jones was named the Player of the Year and freshman midfielder/forward Farren Winter was named the Rookie of the Year as part of the All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference field hockey selections that were announced on Friday.
SU had four players earn All-ODAC honors. Jones was selected to the first team, Winter and freshman midfielder Kylee Tuebner made the second team and freshman forward Cassy Morrison was picked for the third team.
Jones is a three-time All-ODAC selection and a two-time first team pick. This season, she had an ODAC- and team-leading 12 goals and six assists for 30 points.
Winter contributed three goals and four assists (10 points); Tuebner had four goals and five assists (13 points); and Morrison tied for second on the team with six goals and added one assist (13 points).
Clarke County boys boot Page
BERRYVILLE — Justin Toone and Brendan Haun each scored four goals as Clarke County rolled to an 11-4 Bull Run boys' soccer victory over Page County on Friday.
The Eagles improved to 2-0 on the season.
Clarke County leaders: Charlie Frame 2 goals, 2 assists; Oakley Staples 1 goal, 3 assists; Joseph Ziercher 1 assist; Toone 1 assist.
Clarke baseball beats Page
SHENANDOAH — Clarke County broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the fifth inning and went on to defeat Page County 8-5 in Bull Run District action on Friday.
The Eagles (1-1) gave up three runs in the bottom of the sixth to complete the scoring. Clarke had six hits and Page had five.
Clarke County leaders: Jonah Cochran 6 innings, 5 runs (1 earned), 4 hits, 4 walks, 12 strikeouts on mound, 1 RBI; Matt Sipe 2-4, 2 runs; Owen Garber double, 2 RBIs; Dagan Kitner 2 runs, RBI; Luke Lyman 2 runs; Brandon Hindman, Hunter Norton 1 RBI each.
