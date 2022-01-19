MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Shenandoah University junior second baseman Colby Martin has been named as a D3baseball.com pre-season First Team All-America in selections announced by the website.
Martin earned First Team All-America honors from both the ABCA and D3baseball.com last spring.
Martin was the ODAC and South Region Player of the Year by both the ABCA and D3baseball.com last season. He hit .482, with 14 doubles, seven triples, eight home runs and 55 RBIs. On the mound, he was 0-2 with three saves in 7.2 innings.
SU is scheduled to open its season at the renovated Bridgeforth facility on Feb. 12 with a noon doubleheader versus Widener (Pa.).
Boys' basketball: Handley 73, Broadway 68 (OT)
BROADWAY — Handley rallied from a 25-16 halftime deficit to defeat Broadway in overtime and earn a season split in non-district action on Wednesday.
The Judges (5-8) outscored the Gobblers 23-13 in the third quarter to take a 39-38 lead, then the game went into overtime tied at 61. Handley outscored Broadway 12-7 in the extra session.
Handley leaders: Isaiah Levette 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks; Emerson Fusco 17 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Tavon Long 17 points, 10 steals, 5 rebounds; Jacob Duffy 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists.
Wrestling: Millbrook 40, Fauquier 31
WINCHESTER — Millbrook recorded six pins to defeat Fauquier in a Senior Night Northwestern District match at Casey Gymnasium.
Millbrook winners: Elliott Rivera 113, Matthew Topham 132, Julian Cusick 138, Dev Patel 152, Ezra Doyle-Naegeli 220, Jett Helmut 285 each won by fall; Isaac Churchill won an 11-3 major decision at 120.
Sherando 55, Liberty 19
BEALETON — Sherando won 10 matches in defeating Liberty in a Class 4 Northwestern District dual on Wednesday.
Sherando winners: Anthony Lucchiani 120, Devin Hardy 132, Zachary Hayes 138, Keagan Judd 145, Brogan Teter 152, Michael Gause 160, Peter Richardson 182, Zane Jenkins 195, Aydan Willis 220, Ethan Gonzalez 285.
Girls' basketball: Broadway 60, Handley 39
WINCHESTER — Handley dropped to 1-14 with a non-district loss to Broadway on Wednesday.
The Judges trailed 13-8 after one quarter, 29-16 at the half and 43-24 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Jadyn Washington 16 points; Laura Hogan 10 points.
Men's basketball: Randolph-Macon 92, SU 54
WINCHESTER — Randolph-Macon used to a 12-0 run midway through the first half and pulled away to an ODAC romp against the Shenandoah University on Wednesday at the Wilkins Center.
The Yellow Jackets (13-1, 5-0) led 16-13 before going on the key run. They led 39-24 at the half. SU (3-11, 2-3) never got closer than 12 points in the second half.
Josh Talbert led the winners with 18 points and nine assists. Buzz Anthony recorded 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, while David Funderburg netted 16 points. Jaylen Williams had 18 points and six rebounds to lead the Hornets.
Golden surpasses 2,000 career points
Former Sherando standout and Richmond senior forward Grant Golden surpassed 2,000 career points in the Spiders' 83-70 Atlantic 10 victory over Fordham on Tuesday night in New York.
Golden became the fourth player in Richmond history — and the fourth active player in Division I — to surpass that milestone on a jumper in the lane with 2:24 to play in the first half. He joined Michael Perry, Kevin Anderson, and UR's all-time leading scorer Johnny Newman as the only players to score 2,000 career points at Richmond.
Golden scored 11 points Tuesday and now has 2,008 for his career.
Now a graduate student who is in his sixth season with the Spiders due to a medical redshirt season and an extra year due to COVID, Golden set a school record of 140 games played when he appeared against Massachusetts on Jan. 5 and has now played 142.
Golden is averaging 14.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He's made 111 of 216 shots (.514) and 19 of 53 3-pointers (.358).
Richmond is 11-7 (2-3 A-10) and is next in action on Saturday at La Salle.
