FOREST — Shenandoah University freshman Colby Martin was named ODAC baseball Player of the Week in selections announced Monday by the league office.
Martin, the Hornets’ starting second baseman, was a combined 10-for-19 (.526) last week as the No. 15 Hornets went 4-1 with wins over Eastern Mennonite, Wilson, Hampden-Sydney and Mount Aloysius. Martin had two doubles, two home runs, and six RBIs on the week. He also earned his third save with one inning of scoreless work in a 5-3 victory over Hampden-Sydney.
Shenandoah is back in action in the ODAC Tournament on Saturday. Tournament pairings for the first round will be announced today.
SU men take third at ODAC meet
LYNCHBURG — Shenandoah University’s men finished third and the women took fifth at the ODAC Track & Field Championships, which concluded Sunday.
In men’s action, Lynchburg dominated with 246 points. Washington & Lee (113) topped SU (111) for second.
Miles Moore (10.65 seconds) edged former James Wood standout William Crowder (10.66) by the slimmest of margins for the 100-meter crown. The two combined with Andre Jackson and Langston McCatty to win the 4x100 relay (41.80). Elias McGhie took second in the 400 hurdles (55.97) and Jason White took third in the triple jump (13.54 meters).
On Friday, John Kindig won both the shot put (14.26 meters) and hammer (51.06 meters).
In the women’s competition, SU recorded 85 points. Lynchburg won with 238, while Roanoke was second with 140.
Kiara Felston (34.11 meters in the discus) and Emily Miller (18:28.39 in the 5,000) had third-place finishes to lead SU on Sunday. On Friday, Kaitlin Measell won the long jump (5.51 meters) and Miller captured the 3,000 steeplechase (11:36.35).
Hardy keeps Speedway win streak alive
WINCHESTER — Kyle Hardy remained unbeaten at Winchester Speedway this season as he captured the limited late model race on Saturday.
Driving his crate late model, Hardy led from start to finish. A late caution tightened the field, but Hardy pulled away from Derick Quade to notch the win, his first in the limited late model after winning the first four crate races of the season. Austin Stover, Gerald Davis and Tyler Emory rounded out the Top 5.
In the crate late models, Levi Crowl took the early lead and pulled away from his first victory of the season. Allan Brannon, Jeremy Pilkerton, Scott Sweeney Jr. and Tommy Armel followed.
In the pure stock division, Dylan Rutherford made a last-lap pass, making contact with leader Rob Nichols in Turn 1 to pull out the win. Chuckie Johnson took third, while Cody Sites and Buddy Wilson followed.
In the modified division, Cody Oliver slipped past leader Mike Franklin on Lap 16 and held on for his first victory. Franklin, TJ DeHaven, Keith Jackson and Jimmy Jesmer rounded out the Top 5.
The enduro division came down to the final lap as Sam Caravello Jr. bumped his way past leader Jason Wilkins to get the win. Cody Sumption got past Wilkins to finish second. Randy Linaburg and Tom Caravello rounded out the top five.
