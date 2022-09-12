FOREST — Shenandoah University’s Mairead Mckibbin was selected as the ODAC Field Hockey Player of the Week for the second consecutive week on Monday.
During a weekend trip to Ohio, Mckibbin scored five goals in two games against Kenyon College and the College of Wooster.
In a 7-0 win over Kenyon on Saturday, Mckibbin netted two goals. A day later, she had a hat trick in a 6-1 victory over Wooster.
Mckibbin became the first SU field hockey player to win back-to-back ODAC POW honors. She leads the ODAC with 10 goals.
The Hornets next host Mary Washington at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Aikens Stadium.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Jefferson 0
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — Millbrook improved to 6-0 on the season as the Pioneers rolled to a 25-12, 25-12, 25-19 sweep at Jefferson (W.Va.) on Monday.
Millbrook leaders: Grace Behneke 10 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks; Madison Koeller 39 assists, 5 digs; Ashley Roberts 6 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks; Berkeley Konrady 10 kills; Gigi Norris 11 digs.
James Wood 3, Liberty 0
WINCHESTER — James Wood remained unbeaten on the season with a 25-11, 25-9, 25-11 Class 4 Northwestern District sweep against Liberty on Monday.
The Colonels improved to 5-0 overall, 3-0 in the district.
James Wood leaders: Lexi Taylor 9 kills, 7 digs; Kennedy Spaid 7 kills; Addie Pitcock 6 kills; Hannah McCullough 15 assists, 5 aces, 9 digs; Paige Ahakuelo 13 assists.
