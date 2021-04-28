ROANOKE — Freshman Kaitlin Measell was named the 2021 VaSID Rookie Field Athlete of the Year to highlight Shenandoah University’s seven VaSID All-State honorees for indoor track & field that were announced on Wednesday.
Measell was named first team All-State in jumps for the women. She ranked first in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and South Region in the long jump (17 feet, 6.25 inches) and sixth in the triple jump (34-9).
The SU men had four selections on the first team.
Andre Jackson had the best 60-meter time in the ODAC (6.96 seconds) and No. 8 200 time (23.19) and Miles Moore was No. 3 in the ODAC in the 60 (7.05) and No. 2 in the 200 (22.70).
John Kindig (52-4.5) was No. 1 in the ODAC in the weight throw and Wyatt Schannauer was No. 1 in the shot put (44-10.75).
The other two honorees, Tyler McCarthy for the men and Erin Atkinson for the women, are second team selections for mid-distance.
Former “Hogette” added to Sports Breakfast
Nick Nerangis, also known as “Nickette Hogette” will speak at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast on Saturday from 8-10 a.m. at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
Nerangis was a guest Hogette at a Washington Football Team game in 1995 after his wife bid on an item at a Ronald McDonald fundraiser. Nerangis was officially invited to become “Nickette” Hogette after taking over as auctioneer at an annual event several years later featuring Washington Football Team players and raising money for the D.C. Ronald McDonald House.
Sherando softball shuts out Millbrook
STEPHENS CITY — In the season opener for both teams, Sherando scored three unearned runs in the first inning and Santanna Puller pitched a two-hit shutout as the Warriors defeated Millbrook 3-0 in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Wednesday.
The Warriors did not record a hit in the first inning, scoring their runs on two errors, two walks, two passed balls, and a hit-by-pitch. Each team had two hits in the game.
Leaders — Sherando: Puller 13 strikeouts, 2 hits, 1 walk in the circle, 1-2 at the plate; Abby Vaidnas 1-3, run. Millbrook: Emily Jeffries, complete game, 2 hits, 4 walks, 10 strikeouts; Mackenzie Edwards 1-3; Breanna Daggett 1-1.
Millbrook beats Sherando in OT in girls' soccer
WINCHESTER — Lauren Rudolph scored the game-winning goal in the second five-minute overtime session to lift Millbrook to a season-opening 3-1 win over Sherando in Class 4 Northwestern District girls' soccer action on Wednesday. The game was tied 1-1 heading into overtime.
Leaders — Millbrook: Rudolph 2 goals; Addison Hillyard 2 assists; Amanda Decker 1 goal; Jordan Baer 8 saves. Sherando: Kendall Lincoln 1 goal.
Pioneers rally for OT win in boys' soccer over Sherando
STEPHENS CITY — Tyler McGuire scored on a 25-yard free kick with just a few seconds remaining in overtime to give Millbrook a 3-2 win over Sherando in Class 4 Northwestern District boys' soccer action on Wednesday.
In the season opener for both teams, the Pioneers rallied from a 2-0 deficit at the half.
Millbrook leaders: Raphael Espinoza, Aaron Shipp 1 goal each.
Millbrook beats Sherando in boys' tennis
STEPHENS CITY — Millbrook defeated Sherando 7-2 in Class 4 Northwestern District boys' tennis action on Wednesday.
The Pioneers are 2-2 and the Warriors are 0-4.
Singles winners — Millbrook: 1. Drake Wilfong 8-0; 2. Nathan Simmons 8-1; 3. Jonathan Clippinger 8-0; 4. Adriano Georgiev 8-0; 5. John Doepper 8-5. Sherando: 6. Dylan Rodeffer 8-4.
Doubles winners — Millbrook: 1. Wilfong/Simmons 8-4; 2. Clippinger/Georgiev (no score provided). Sherando: 3. William Callanan/Vishan Bhagat (no score provided).
Sherando edges Millbrook in girls' tennis
WINCHESTER — Sherando won two of three doubles matches in edging Millbrook 5-4 in Class 4 Northwestern District girls' tennis on Wednesday.
The Warriors are 4-0 and the Pioneers are 2-2.
Singles winners — Sherando: 4. Morgan Sutphin 8-4; 5. Kloe Thomas 8-2; 6. Emmy Woolever 8-4. Millbrook: 1. Kinsey Knox 8-4; 2. Amanda Dalton 8-5; 3. Peyton Cotterell 8-6.
Doubles winners — Sherando: 2. Lea Blevins/Sutphin 8-3; 3. Thomas/Kendall Clark 8-2. Millbrook: 1. Knox/Cotterell 8-6.
Clarke sweeps track meet
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County boys' and girls' track & field teams each won tri competitions with Madison County and Luray on Wednesday.
The boys scored 88 points to Luray's 39 and Madison's 27. The girls scored 61 points to edge Madison (58). Luray was third with 30.
Event winners — Clarke boys: 200: Dain Booker 24.60; 100 hurdles: Ellis Nei 16.47; 4x100: Booker, Wynn Morris, Kameron Lane, Nei 48.50; 4x400: Luke Brumback, Spencer Blick, Morris, Garrett Sauers 4:10.20; 4x800: Joshua Hinton, Daniel Lai, Evan Hanley, Matthew Stroot, 9:56.00; High jump: Nei 6-2; Triple jump: Booker 38-11.75; Shot put: Trey Trenary 40-6.5; Discus: Luke Brumback 122-9. Clarke girls: 100: Sara Murray 12.90; 200: Bailey Beard 28.30; 400: Ellen Smith 1:09.90; 100 hurdles: Angel Crider 18.40; 4x100: Beard, Mary David, Crider, Murray 57.30; 4x400: Smith, Hannah Ventura, Ava Mansfield, Julianna Pledgie 4:56.70; Shot put: Rachel Beach 28-0; Discus: Sara Murray 103-11.
