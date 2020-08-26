Shenandoah University standout Greg Van Sickler earned First Team honors to lead a trio of former Hornets players who were honored by D3baseball.com’s 2010’s All-Decade team, which was announced on Wednesday.
Former SU players Tristan Baker and Kevin Brashears each received Honorable Mention selections on the squad.
Van Sickler, The Winchester Star’s 2007 Baseball Player of the Year at James Wood High School, excelled both on the mound and in the field for the Hornets from 2008 to 2011 and was named as the utility player on the first team.
On the mound, Van Sickler amassed 31 wins, with 251 strikeouts, 43 walks and an ERA of 3.10 in 300.1 innings. In his senior season, He was 11-1 with a 1.81 ERA.
Also an infielder, Van Sickler hit .411 for his career with 189 runs, 22 homers, 190 RBIs and 44 stolen bases. His 81 career doubles is still tied for tops in Division III.
Baker, a second baseman from 2016 to 2019, hit .349 for his career with 212 runs, 123 RBIs and 26 stolen bases.
Brashears, an outfielder from 2008-11, hit .388 for his career with 213 runs,, 27 homers, 169 RBIs and 53 stolen bases.
The selections were made by D3baseball.com staff and members of The Podcast About Division III Baseball.
Region 4B proposes major split in Class 4
The Virginia High School League will hear an appeal in the coming weeks from Region 4B to split Class 4, which includes Handley, James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando, from four to eight regions.
Region 4B will make its case for the change to the VHSL’s Appeals Committee on Sept. 2. That committee will make its recommendation to the VHSL’s Executive Committee, which will vote on Sept. 23 to determine the final alignment plan for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 scholastic seasons.
Currently Class 4 is made up of 58 schools. Region 4B, located primarily in the Richmond area, is the largest of the four regions with 21 schools. That region added five schools in a proposed mid-cycle plan from the Realignment Committee.
Region 4C, which includes the local Northwestern District schools, has 16 members, an increase of one school. Region 4A, which is primarily Tidewater area schools, stayed at 13 members, while Region 4D, with schools in the western part of the state, remained at eight.
In many VHSL team competitions, two schools (the regional champion and runner-up) advance to the state playoffs.
SU announces women’s lacrosse camp
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University women’s lacrosse coach Lindsey Lutz has announced her first prospect camp of the 2020-21 school year.
Lutz and her staff will welcome up to 40 girls from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 for a one-day camp that will include on-field instruction, games, an information session and a campus tour.
Registration, which is open to all players in grades 9-12 who have an interest in playing at SU, is open now on the program’s website. The cost is $100.
