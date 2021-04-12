WARRENTON — Handley junior Jack Thome narrowly missed out on a spot in the Class 4 state golf championship as the Judges placed fourth in the Region 4C tournament on Monday at Fauquier Springs Country Club.
Loudoun County easily won the team title with a score of 302 over the par-71 layout. The Captains earned the one state berth available. Loudoun Valley (319) was second, while Kettle Run (324) and Handley (342) followed.
After taking out the Loudoun County players who had qualified as a team, three individual spots were available for the state tournament to be held April 19 at the Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.
Thome, whose outstanding 3-over 74 was his best ever round as a Handley player, tied with Heritage’s Joe Johnson for the final spot. After the two tied on the first sudden-death playoff hole, Johnson won with a par on the second playoff hole.
Austin Smith (89), Bobby Kaniecki (89) and Sam Thome (90) provided Handley’s remaining scores.
Dalton brothers shoot same score in Region 2B
HARRISONBURG — Clarke County brothers Keith and Thomas Dalton each shot rounds of 98 on Monday to tie for 22nd place individually in the Region 2B golf championship at Spotswood Country Club.
Staunton (352) won the team title over Madison County (36), Buffalo Gap (366) and East Rockingham (368).
The Daltons finished 13 strokes back of the final of three qualifying spots for the state tournament, which will be held April 19 at River Course at Virginia Tech.
Pioneers net pair of volleyball wins
WINCHESTER — Millbrook swept both Sherando and James Wood 2-0 in a volleyball tri-match on Monday at Casey Gymnasium.
The Pioneers (5-0) defeated the Warriors 25-18, 25-14 in the opener and followed with a 25-22 and 25-21 triumph over the Colonels.
Millbook leaders vs. Sherando: Autumn Stroop 22 assists, 8 digs; Skylar Johnson 7 kills, 8 digs; Ariel Helmick 5 kills; Amanda Dalton 4 kills.
Millbrook leaders vs. James Wood: Johnson 10 kills, 9 digs; Stroop 18 assists, 6 digs, 4 aces; Jessica Cleveland 9 digs.
