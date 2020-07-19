NEW MARKET — Former Sherando High School and Shenandoah University standout Darrell Thompson tossed a three-hitter to lead the New Market Shockers to an 8-1 romp against the Bridgewater Reds in Rockingham County Baseball League action on Saturday at Rebel Park.
Thompson, who has pitched in the minor leagues, was dominant. He struck out 13 and did not walk a batter in the nine-inning effort.
Leading 2-1, the Shockers (9-4) took control with a three-run third. Chandler Ballenger’s two-run homer capped the outburst. Grant Thompson started the inning with a triple and scored on Calvin Pastel’s single.
Grant Thompson led an 11-hit attack by going 4-for-4, including a solo homer in the seventh, and he scored three times. Matt House (2 RBIs) and Pastel added two hits each. Ballenger finished 1-for-1 with two walks and scored twice.
Bridgewater fell to 8-7.
Renegades gain weekend split
WINCHESTER — Luke Lyman drove in four runs and also earned the pitching win as the Winchester Renegades 19U team knocked off Falls Church 13-5 on Sunday at Bridgeforth Field.
The Renegades (4-4-1) scored in seven of the their eight trips to the plate, with five of those at-bats featuring multiple runs.
Lyman led a 17-hit attack with three hits, including a triple. Lucas Whitacre (double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs), Jacob Stewart, Tommy Downey (double) and Tim Hughes (2 doubles) each had two hits.
Lyman tossed the first five innings, allowing three hits and a run, while walking four and striking out seven. Dalton Krossman (2.1 innings, two strikeouts) and Drew Franchok (one inning) combined for 3.1 innings of scoreless relief.
On the road Saturday, Winchester fell 12-11 as Alexandria erased a 6-4 deficit with a six-run fifth inning.
Winchester rallied to within 10-9 with three runs in the seventh, but Alexandria scored twice in the eighth to make it 12-9. The Renegades scored twice in the ninth and had the potential tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position before a pop fly ended the contest.
Lyman had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Eamon Juday (double, 3 RBIs), Hayden Cunningham (double, 2 runs) and Franchok (double, 2 RBIs) each had two hits. Stewart also drove in two runs.
Generals suffer loss against Romney
WINCHESTER — Romney (W.Va.) erased a one-run deficit with six runs in the top of the sixth inning on the way to a 10-5 baseball win against the Blue Ridge Generals 18U team on Sunday.
Romney had five hits in the key outburst the overcame a 3-2 deficit.
Trevor Wright had three hits to pace a 15-hit attack for the Generals (5-4-1). Jack Reisenweber, Hayden Baldwin (two-run double in the ninth), Kamien Gonzalez (RBI), Jack Taylor (RBI) and Mason LaFollette eqach had two hits.
Matt Williams started and pitched three shutout innings for Blue Ridge. Taylor struck out the side in his only relief inning.
Conner Ashby had a two-run homer and a triple to lead Romney’s 13-hit attack.
Bryant gets first Winchester Speedway win
WINCHESTER — Fairfield’s Samuel Bryant captured his first career Winchester Speedway feature win in Saturday’s 30-lap Limited Late Model headliner.
Pole-sitter James Lichliter led the first three laps before he tangled with a car entering the pits, ending his night early. Starting eighth, Bryant moved up and took the lead after the ensuing restart and held it the rest of the way to win $1,000.
Keith Koontz was second. Derick Quade, who started 11th, Wesley Bonebrake and Jakob Piper rounded out the Top 5. Heat wins went to Rodney Walls, Sam Archer and Lichliter.
In the 35-lap E-Mod main, Mike Franklin grabbed the lead on a Lap 20 restart and secured his third consecutive feature win at $1,200. Michael Altobelli rallied late for second with Justin Cullum, Booper Bare and Jimmy Jesmer Jr., who started 10th, completing the Top 5. Cullum, Franklin and Bare had heat wins.
Kyle Hardy got his first career RUSH Crate Late Model feature win in a 20-lap contest. Hardy, starting fourth, took the lead from Allen Brannon on Lap 11 and held on from there.
Allen Brannon took second, with defending track champion Devin Brannon, Levi Crowl and Tyler Bare rounding out the Top 5.
Chris Sumption netted his second win of the season in the 15-lap Pure Stock feature. Jeremy Tinsman, Michael Carter, Craig Parrill and Dylan Rutherford followed.
Cody Sumption posted his fourth win of the season in the 15-lap Enduro Stock main. Dalton Dillman, Sam Caravello, Chad Brill and Randy Linaburg completed the Top 5.
