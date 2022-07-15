Former Sherando High School and Shenandoah University standout Darrell Thompson is an All-Star.
Thompson, a lefty relief pitcher for the Schaumburg (Ill.) Boomers, was named to the Frontier League All-Star Team for the West Squad. The contest will be hosted by the Washington (Pa.) Wild Things on Wednesday night.
Thompson is in his fourth season with the Boomers and has appeared in more games with the team than any other left-handed pitcher in franchise history. This will be his first All-Star appearance.
Thompson has been stellar this season, having pitched in 25 contests (fifth in the league). He opened the season with 14.1 scoreless innings and owns a 1-0 record with seven saves (eighth in the league) and a 1.52 ERA in 29.2 innings.
Thompson has struck out a whopping 50 batters, which works out to an average of 15.17 strikeouts per nine innings. Thompson has fanned the side six times this year and owns 17 appearances with more than one strikeout while converting on his last six save opportunities.
Cross country: Hornets release schedule
WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University cross country program announced its 2022 schedule on Friday.
The Hornets host three races at Kernstown Battlefield this year including the 2022 ODAC Championships on Oct. 29. The season begins there with the SU Twilight (Sept. 1). The Hornet Harrier Invitational is set for Sept. 24.
SU has a pair of road meets at Salisbury (Md.) University for the Sea Gull Opener (Sept. 3) and the Don Cathcart Invitational (Oct. 1). The Hornets also travel to Rowan (N.J.) University for the Inter-Regional Border Battle (Oct. 15).
The NCAA South Region Championships are slated for Nov. 12 in Newport News at the Lee Hall Mansion.
The SU women placed fourth in the ODAC last season, while the men were seventh.
