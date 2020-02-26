WINCHESTER — Three James Wood High School football players signed letters of intent Wednesday in a ceremony at the school to continue their careers for Division III programs.
Sam Adkins, who played running back and safety for the Colonels this past season, will next compete at Bridgewater College. The Eagles captured the ODAC title and won 10 straight games before falling to Delaware Valley in the opening round of the NCAA playoffs.
Adkins rushed for a team-high 1,115 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season. He also had 60 tackles and intercepted a team-high four passes.
Adkins plans to play safety at Bridgewater. He will major in Sociology.
William Crowder, who played wide receiver and defensive back for the Colonels, won't stray far from home as he will next attend Shenandoah University. The Hornets finished 6-4 last season, with a 4-4 mark in the ODAC.
Crowder caught 29 passes for 349 yards and a touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 240 yards (9.2 per carry) and five scores. Crowder had 21 tackles and two interceptions on defense.
Crowder plans to play receiver for the Hornets. He will major in Sports Management. An all-state sprinter, Crowder also plans to run track & field at SU.
Jackson Turner, who played linebacker and fullback for the Colonels, is headed to Endicott College in Beverly, Mass. The Gulls went 9-2 last season, including a 52-10 victory over Dean in the New England Bowl.
Turner led the Colonels with 99 tackles last season. He had two sacks, four tackles for losses, and an interception. In limited carries, he rushed for 76 yards and two scores.
He plans to play linebacker for Endicott. He will major in Sports Psychology and Forensic Psychology.
The three seniors helped James Wood to a 6-4 record last fall, the Colonels' first winning season since 2010.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Sondrol receives ODAC first team honor
FOREST — Shenandoah University senior forward Jordan Sondrol became the first player in program history to receive All-ODAC first team honors as the league's postseason team was announced on Wednesday.
Sondrol averaged 14 points per game for the Hornets, who went 16-9 this past season with 12-6 mark in the ODAC.
Sondrol is the seventh leading scorer in program history with 1,252 points and her 121 blocked shots and .866 free throw percentage are both No. 1 all-time at the school.
Randolph-Macon senior forward Kelly Williams was named Player of the Year. Bridgewater junior guard Madison Baum and Emory & Henry senior guard Peyton Williams shared the Defensive Player of the Year honor. Lynchburg sophomore forward Abby Oguich was Rookie of the Year and Emory & Henry's Jaclyn Dickens was Coach of the Year.
Defending champion SU, the No. 5 seed, will face fourth-seeded Randolph-Macon (15-9) today in the quarterfinals of the ODAC Tournament at 3 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SU's Chaney receives ODAC honor
FOREST — Shenandoah University senior Chris Chaney was named third team All-ODAC in selections announced Wednesday by the league office.
Chaney led the Hornets with averages of 14.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He finishes his career with 1,110 points and 665 rebounds.
Randolph-Macon junior guard Buzz Anthony earned Player of the Year honors. Washington & Lee junior forward Curtis Mitchell was Defensive Player of the Year. Randolph-Macon's Miles Mallory, a forward, was Freshman of the Year and Josh Merkel was Coach of the Year.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Shenandoah 16, McDaniel 10
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Shenandoah University scored six straight goals to open the second half as the Hornets pulled away for the victory against McDaniel on Wednesday.
Alyson Bittinger and Kaitlyn Morris each had two goals in the key outburst as unbeaten Shenandoah (3-0) extended a 7-6 halftime lead to 13-6. SU pushed the lead to 15-7 before McDaniel (0-2) closed over the final 10 minutes.
Bittinger finished with five goals on five shots to lead SU. Morris recorded three goals and two assists, while Natalie Nichols added two goals. Nikki Zerna had a goal and two assists. SU keeper Ashley MacFarlane stopped 17 shots.
Kealey Allison had three goals to lead McDaniel.
