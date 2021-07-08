WOODSTOCK — The top three batters in the Winchester Royals’ order brought the lumber against Woodstock on Wednesday.
Nate Furman, Austin Bulman and Will Long went a combined 9-for-13 and drove in 10 runs as the Royals thumped the River Bandits 14-6 in Valley Baseball League action.
All three all-stars are now ranked among the league’s batting leaders. Furman (.431) leads second-place Bulman (.398), while Long (.365) is sixth.
Leadoff hitter Furman went 2 for 3 with three walks and scored four runs against Woodstock. Bulman was 4 for 5, scored twice and drove in three. Long went 3 for 5, including a homer for the second consecutive game, and plated five runs.
Leading 1-0, the Royals (13-13) erupted for four runs in the top of the second. Bulman capped the inning with a two-run single and Austin Turner singled home a run in the inning.
Long’s fourth homer of the season made it 9-2 in the fifth inning. The Royals then tacked on four more in the sixth. Furman singled in the first run. Bulman smacked an RBI double and Long followed with a two-run single.
Bulman (31) and Long (30) now lead the league in RBIs. All-Star Cristopher De Guzman added two hits and drove in a run. Chase Hudson scored three times.
Winchester starter Nicholas Trabacchi (2-2) brought the heat, striking out 12 in his five-inning stint. He allowed four hits, two runs and three walks.
Aidan Nagle belted a grand slam, his fifth homer of the season, for the River Bandits (19-10).
Three SU women’s lacrosse players honored
ARLINGTON — Three Shenandoah University women’s lacrosse players earned All-State honors in selections announced Thursday afternoon by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors Association.
Alyson Bittinger headlines the trio by being named First Team All-State for the second year in a row. The senior led the ODAC this season with 64 goals and her 69 points was good for second in the conference.
Rising senior attacker Emma Stiffler, along with rising junior defender Madison Re were voted to the Second Team. Stiffler finished third in the league in scoring with 46 goals and 21 assists for 67 points. Re started 11 of 13 games she played in, had two goals and seven assists for nine points and was second on the team in groundballs, draw controls and caused turnovers.
All three received First Team All-ODAC accolades in May.
