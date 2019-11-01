A trio of local players have helped the Bridgewater College football team to a perfect 7-0 record (5-0 ODAC) and a No. 25 ranking in the AFCA Division III Coaches' Top 25 poll.
Clarke County graduates Matt Dang and Julius Grant and Millbrook graduate Jayden Johnson all participate on the defensive side of the ball, where the Eagles are giving up 12.3 points per game and 279.3 yards per game. Both figures rank first in the ODAC.
A senior defensive back, Dang has 16 tackles, two pass breakups and has blocked two kicks in seven games. He had two tackles (one for loss), a fumble recovery and a blocked punt in last week's 31-14 win over Washington & Lee.
A senior defensive tackle, Grant has eight tackles and one sack in seven games. He had two tackles last week.
A sophomore linebacker, Johnson has eight tackles in six games. He had a season-high three tackles in a 35-17 win at Shenandoah on Sept. 21.
Bridgewater plays at Emory & Henry at 1 p.m. today.
VOLLEYBALL
Strasburg 3, Clarke County 1
STRASBURG — Sixth-seeded Clarke County fell 25-22, 25-16, 24-26, 25-17 against No. 3 Strasburg in the Bull Run District quarterfinals on Thursday.
The Eagles (9-12) will face Strasburg again in the Region 2B tournament on Thursday.
Clarke County leaders: Elizabeth Wallace 6 blocks, 5 aces; Alyssa Hoggatt 18 assists; Bella Stem 7 kills, 6 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.