WINCHESTER — Jerrod Jenkins and Ethan Burgreen combined for a one-hitter as Millbrook High School edged Fauquier 2-0 in Class 4 Northwestern District baseball action on Tuesday.
Jenkins went the first 5.2 innings, allowing a hit with six walks and 10 strikeouts. Burgreen followed and got the finals four outs for a save.
Millbrook (5-1, 2-0 district) scored a pair of unearned runs off Fauquier ace Blaine Smith in the third inning to get the win.
Millbrook leaders: Chase Ford 2 hits; Burgreen RBI; Nate Brookshire RBI.
James Wood 11, Kettle Run 1 (6)
WINCHESTER — Brody Bower belted a homer and drove in four runs and Nick Bell tossed a three-hitter as James Wood defeated Kettle Run in six innings in Class 4 Northwestern District play on Tuesday at R. Charles Hott Field.
Bower, who also doubled and scored twice, delivered a two-run blast in the sixth to make it 10-1 and Colin McGuire followed with a walk-off solo shot for the Colonels (3-1, 1-1). Bell (2-0) allowed an earned run, while striking out 10 and not walking a batter against the Cougars.
Other James Wood leaders: McGuire two hits, 3 runs; Jared Neal 2 hits (double), RBI; Bodie Pullen 3 runs, double, 2 stolen bases; Jacob Roy double.
Sherando 13, Liberty 3
BEALETON — Sherando's Tyler Strosnider won his first varsity start as the unbeaten Warriors scored eight run in the top of the seventh to ice a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Tuesday.
Strosnider allowed seventh hits and three runs (one earned), while walking three and striking out six. He also added a double at the plate for the Warriors (5-0, 2-0).
Sherando leaders: David English 2 doubles; 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Zach Symons 2 hits; 3 runs; Neil Holborn 2 hits; 2 RBIs; Trey Williams two runs, 2 RBIs, 2 walks; Donovyn Willis double, 2 runs.
Madison County 8, Clarke County 2
MADSION — Madison County scored three runs in each of the first two innings and Clarke County never recovered in a Bull Run District loss on Tuesday.
Dagan Kitner’s two-run single in the fourth cut the deficit to 6-2, but the Eagles would get no closer. The Mountaineers held Clarke County (3-2) to just three hits.
Softball: Millbrook 17, Fauquier 9
WINCHESTER — Trailing 8-7, Millbrook scored 10 runs on 10 hits and three walks in the bottom of the sixth inning and went on to beat Fauquier in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
Mackenzie Edwards went 5 for 5 with four runs, seven RBIs, a double and a grand slam in the first inning for the Pioneers, who had 24 hits and improved to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the district.
Other Millbrook leaders: Alexis McFarland 4-5, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 doubles; Emily Jeffries 3-4, 3 runs, RBI at plate, complete game, 6 earned runs, 13 hits, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts in circle; Grace Badnek 3-4; Breanna Daggett 2-4, 2 RBIs; Allie Simmons, Paige Flinchum, Ashlyn Philyaw 2 hits, RBI each; Arizona Parkes 2 runs.
James Wood 5, Kettle Run 4
WINCHESTER — Ellie Johnson came on in relief with two outs and the bases loaded and recorded a strikeout for a save as James Wood defeated Kettle Run in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Colonels (1-5, 1-1 district) trailed 4-0 after the first inning but scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings and two in the fifth to take the lead, with Aliza Judd scoring the winning run on a passed ball.
Other James Wood leaders: Cadence Rieg 6.2 innings, 4 runs (1 earned), 5 hits, 7 walks, 7 strikeouts; Izzy McKee 1-3, 2 RBIs; Skyla Compton 2-2, double, 2 runs; Caitlyn Shutts 1-2, double, RBI; Sydney Kittoe 1-3, triple, run.
Liberty 8, Sherando 7
STEPHENS CITY — Liberty rallied from a 7-1 deficit after three innings to beat Sherando, capping the comeback with five runs in the top of the seventh in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday.
A grand slam by Liberty's Katelynn Lewis tied the game in the seventh against the Warriors (1-5, 0-2 district), then a double and error produced the winning run.
Sherando leaders: Madison Harris 2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, two-run home run; Santanna Puller solo home run; Kayla Grum 2-3, Abby Vadnais 2-3, RBI; Emma Chunta 1-3, RBI.
Clarke County 10, Madison County 0 (5)
MADISON — Abby Peace struck out 12 batters and walked none in a two-hit, five-inning shutout of Madison County and had two home runs and three RBIs in Bull Run District action on Tuesday. The Eagles are 7-0 (3-0 district).
Other Clarke County leaders: Madison Edwards 2-4, triple, RBI; Bella Stem 2-2, double, two RBIs; Ellie Taylor 1-3, 2 RBIs; Devin McDonald double, run, RBI; Kacie Turner, Anna Hornbaker 2 runs each.
Boys' soccer: Clarke Co. 7, Madison Co. 0
BERRYVILLE — Caleb Neiman had three goals and an assist to lead unbeaten Clarke County (3-0, 2-0 district) to a Bull Run District romp against Madison County on Tuesday.
Other Clarke County leaders: Oakley Staples 2 goals, 1 assist; Leo Morris 1 goal, 1 assist; Jackson Ellis 1 goal; Menes Ajyeman 2 assists; Callaway Beckett 1 assist.
James Wood 1, Kettle Run 0
WINCHESTER — Colin Craig scored in the 75th minute off an assist by Micah Frigaard to give James Wood a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Kettle Run on Tuesday.
The Colonels (4-0-1, 2-0-1 district) had a 23-5 shot advantage. Ben Tanger recorded his fourth shutout.
Millbrook 3, Fauquier 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook improved to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a win over Fauquier on Tuesday.
Millbrook leaders: Patrick Sigler 2 assists; Eric Price, Will Demus, Raphael Espinoza 1 goal each; Garrett Johnson 1 assist; Nick Catlett 4 saves.
Girls' soccer: Clarke County 6, Madison County 0
MADISON — Clarke County improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Bull Run District with a win over Madison County on Tuesday.
Clarke County leaders: Rebecca Camacho-Bruno, Campbell Neiman, Summer Toone, Abby Rogers, Kelsey Elrod, Josie Gray 1 goal each.
James Wood 5, Kettle Run 3 (OT)
NOKESVILLE — Sidney Rathel and McKenna Newcome scored in overtime as unbeaten James Wood topped Kettle Run in Class 4 Northwestern District play on Tuesday.
The Colonels improved to 5-0, 3-0 in the district.
James Wood leaders: Rathel 2 goals, 1 assist; Newcome 1 goal; 3 assists; Olivia Walker and Jolie Jenkins 1 goal each; Sami Stevens 5 saves.
Millbrook 1, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — Abby Rodriguez scored the game's lone goal as Millbrook topped Fauquier in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
Skylar Decker had six saves for the Pioneers (3-2, 1-1).
Sherando 8, Liberty 0
STEPHENS CITY — Kelsey Johnson had two goals and assisted on four more to lead Sherando (2-3, 2-1) to a Class 4 Northwestern District romp against Liberty at Arrowhead Stadium.
Other Sherando leaders: Morgan Catalano 2 goals; Ella Sampsell 1 goal, 1 assist; Elise Buonocore, Abby White and Hailey Malinowski 1 goal each; Makenna Hardy and Delaney Grisby 1 assist each.
Boys' tennis: Millbrook 9, Fauquier 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook lost just five total games and improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the Class 4 Northwestern District by sweeping away Fauquier on Tuesday.
Singles winners: No. 1 Nathan Simmons 8-0; No. 2 Adriano Georgiev 8-4; No. 3 Jack Muldowney 8-0; No. 4 Ian Duckstein 8-0; No. 5 Ben Yeager 8-0; No. 6 John Doepper 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Saimmons/Georgiev 8-0; No. 2 Muldowney/Duckstein 8-0; No. 3 Yeager/Doepper 8-0.
Sherando 8, Liberty 1
BEALETON — Sherando won its second straight match to improve to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the Class 4 Northwestern District, beating Liberty on Tuesday.
Sherando singles winners: No. 1 Tommy Reese 8-0; No. 3 Adam Hall 8-2; No. 4 Justin Lee 8-0; No. 5 Vishan Bhagat 8-0; No. 6 Emmett Gannon 8-5.
Sherando doubles winners: No. 1 Reese/Andrew Bray 8-1; No. 2 Hall/Lee 8-1; No. 3 Bhagat/William Callanan 8-1.
Girls' tennis: Millbrook 9, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — Millbrook dropped only three games in defeating Fauquier in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Tuesday. The Pioneers are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the district.
Singles winners: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-0; No. 2 Abigail Townes 8-0; No. 3 Amanda Dalton 8-1; No. 4 Peyton Cotterell 8-0; No. 5 Lauren Durbin 8-0; No. 6 Kiley Carter 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Knox/Dalton 8-0; No. 2 Townes/Cotterell 8-2; No. 3 Durbin/Carter 8-0.
James Wood 7, Kettle Run 2
NOKESVILLE — James Wood remained undefeated with a win over Kettle Run on Tuesday. The Colonels are 3-0 (2-0 Class 4 Northwestern District).
Singles winners: No. 2 Bianca Linares 8-2; No. 3 Charlotte Bass 8-0; No. 5 Sydney Delawder 8-0; No. 6 Olivia Judd 8-1.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Caroline Partlow/Linares 8-4; No. 2 Bass/Delawder 8-1; No. 3 Grace Allen/Judd 8-2.
Skyline 7, Clarke County 2
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County fell to Skyline in a non-district match on Tuesday to fall to 2-2.
Clarke County singles winner: No. 6 Makenna Scaia 8-0.
Clarke County doubles winner: No. 3 Kaylynn Chapman-Browne/Ana Gonzalez 8-6.
Baseball: SU 13, Bridgewater 4
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University pounded out 14 hits and took advantage of seven errors in an easy ODAC win over Bridgewater on Tuesday at Bridgeforth Field.
The Hornets (17-6-1, 4-2-1 ODAC) scored nine unearned runs in the contest and put up runs in six of their eight at-bats. Gavin Horning had four hits and scored twice, while Kyle Lisa added three hits and two RBIs. Kooper Anderson also drove in a pair and scored twice. Frankie Ritter and Ryan Clawson also scored two runs.
Calvin Pastel (3-0) tossed seven shutout innings, allowing just three hits with no walks and three strikeouts as he dominated the Eagles (16-7, 4-2).
Men's soccer: SU hires new coach
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Bridget Lyons announced Tuesday that Brandon Kates was named the Hornets' new men's soccer coach.
Kates comes to Shenandoah after three seasons as an assistant coach at Widener University. He takes over for Zack MacDougall who departed last month to become the head coach at Salisbury University.
Kates helped the Pride to 19 wins in his two full seasons with the program. Widener had a pair of postseason wins for the first time in program history.
Prior to his time at Widener, Kates was an assistant at D-I Lafayette College from 2017-2019 after serving as an assistant at his alma mater Susquehanna University, from 2015-2017. He got his coaching start for two seasons at Lycoming College.
"Brandon has helped bring programs to the next level at several institutions," Lyons said. "He is a proven recruiter committed to player development on and off the field. The men's soccer team has shown significant improvement in the past few seasons and I look forward to Brandon continuing that upward trajectory."
Kates officially starts his position in mid-April. SU was 8-7-2 overall and 3-2-2 in the ODAC last season.
Track & Field: SU's Measell honored
FOREST — Shenandoah University sophomore Kaitlin Measell was named ODAC Field Athlete of the Week in selections announced Tuesday.
Measell set a school record and finished third in the long jump Saturday at the Dr. Jack Toms Invitational hosted by Lynchburg. Measell's leap of 5.49 meters (18 feet) is tops in the ODAC this season and 10th nationally.
She was also eighth in the 100 meters at 13.05 seconds.
