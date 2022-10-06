BEALETON — Unbeaten James Wood cruised to an easy 25-11, 25-10, 25-14 Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball victory over Liberty on Tuesday.
The Colonels improved to 15-0 overall, 9-0 district.
James Wood leaders: Kennedy Spaid 10 kills; Ella Kelchner 6 kills; Brenna Corbin 5 kills, 6 aces, 7 digs; Paige Ahakuelo 18 assists, 11 digs, Carsyn Vincent 13 digs.
Millbrook wins twice in tri-match
HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — Millbrook won a pair of matches in the Hedgesville tri, knocking off Washington (W.Va.) 25-13, 25-20 and defeating the hosts 25-14. 17-25, 25-23.
The Pioneers improved to 13-1 overall.
Leaders vs. Washington: Madison Koeller 20 assists, 8 digs, 5 aces; Grace Behneke 7 kills, 5 digs; Camdyn Lockley 6 kills, 7 digs; Ashley Roberts 5 kills.
Leaders vs. Hedgesville: Koeller 28 assists, 5 blocks; Behneke 13 kills, 7 digs; Lockley 8 kills; Valentina Burrill 5 blocks.
Clarke County 3, Page County 1
SHENANDOAH — Clarke County rallied after dropping the opening set to score a 20-25, 25-12, 26-24, 25-11 Bull Run District volleyball win over Page County on Thursday.
The Eagles improved to 9-6 overall, 8-3 in the district.
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 37 assists, 4 aces; Anna Spencer 22 kills, 3 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez 16 digs.
