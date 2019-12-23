WINCHESTER — Avery O'Roke scored nine of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter as unbeaten Millbrook broke open a tight game and powered past Jefferson (W.Va.) 62-41 in girls' basketball action at Casey Gymnasium on Monday.
The Pioneers (10-0) led just 31-29 at the half. But fueled by O'Roke, Millbrook outscored Jefferson 18-4 in the third period to take a commanding 49-33 lead into the final quarter.
Millbrook leaders: Ali Hauck 12 points; Lauren Bartlett 9 points; Cianna Harrison 7 points.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Millbrook 73, Jefferson (W.Va.) 58
WINCHESTER — Julien Hageman scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Millbrook to a romp against Jefferson (W.Va.) on Monday at Casey Gymnasium.
The Pioneers (6-4) won their fourth straight.
Millbrook leaders: Jordan Jackson 14 points, 7 rebounds; Tyson Stewart 13 points, 4 assists; Ben Oates 9 points, 7 rebounds.
Sagemont (Fla.) 43, Handley 36
HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Handley finished fourth in the Gold Bracket at the Seahawk Holiday Classic with a loss against Sagemont (Fla.) on Monday morning.
Sagemont led 20-15 at halftime and extended the lead to 33-24 after three quarters. Handley (5-4) finished 1-2 in the event. The Judges received the Gold Bracket Sportsmanship Award.
Handley leaders: Demitri Gardner (all-tournament team selection) 18 points; Jayden Vardaro 6 points.
