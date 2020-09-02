CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Virginia High School League's Appeal Committee voted unanimously against Region 4B's appeal to split Class 4 into eight regions during a meeting on Wednesday.
Region 4B, which was have the state's largest region (21 teams) in the proposed mid-cycle realignment plan, had sought to divide the current four regions into eight, with each region consisting of 6 to 9 teams. Had that appeal been approved, it could have affected Handley, James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando which are part of Region 4C.
The committee rejected the appeal with a 5-0 vote.
The committee approved three requests for schools to play down a classification, citing declining enrollment numbers: Buffalo Gap (from 2B to 1B), Caroline (from 4B to 3B) and Giles (from 2C to 1C). Buffalo Gap and Caroline received 4-1 votes, while Giles' approval was 5-0.
Following the appeals, the committee voted 5-0 to present the final alignment plan to the VHSL's Executive Committee for approval on Sept. 23.
Yoder to hold football camps in October
Shenandoah University head football coach Scott Yoder will hold his Scott Yoder Football Camps on Oct. 4 and 17 at Shenandoah University. The camps are for current high school students.
The Shenandoah football staff will teach the finer points of all positional play. All players will have the opportunity to learn both offensive and defensive fundamentals. The camps will include individual instruction for both offense and defense as well as competition.
The Oct. 4 camp is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and the Oct. 17 camp is from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Cost is $50 for each session. Registration details are available under "Camps" at suhornets.com.
