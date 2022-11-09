Sherando received 10 First Team selections as the Class 4 Northwestern District football teams were announced on Wednesday.
The teams were selected by the district coaches.
Sherando’s Gavyn Blye (receiver and all-purpose) was honored at two positions on offense. Other Warriors selected to the First Team offense were: Junior offensive lineman Ethan Gonzalez; sophomore running back Jason Foster and senior receiver AJ Santiago.
Santiago was honored in two positions (defensive back and punt returner) on defense. Sherando’s other First Team defensive selections were: sophomore defensive end Kaleb Nowlin; senior defensive tackle Charlie Clawson and sophomore punter Micah Carlson.
Handley senior Emerson Fusco was a First Team pick at running back and defensive back. Other Judges on the First Team were: Senior offensive lineman Silas Young; senior defensive tackle Rodd’ney Davenport and junior defensive back Manno Lusca.
Millbrook’s First Team selections were: Senior offensive lineman Markell Harrison; junior defensive end Cole Purdy; senior defensive tackle Jett Helmut and junior linebacker Cohen Creswell.
James Wood’s First Team picks were: junior kick returner Lane Overbaugh and junior linebacker Zach Smith.
Kettle Run swept the top honors with receiver Jordan Tapscott winning Offensive Player of the Year, linebacker Peyton Mehaffey taking Defensive Player of the Year and Charlie Porterfield capturing Coach of the Year.
Second Team
Handley: Breylon Miller (Jr., TE); Bryce Pollak (Sr., PK); Victor Saravia-Arteaga (Sr., DT), Reilynd Worrell (Sr., Def. AP); Ryan Whitmore (Sr., LB).
James Wood: Jack Thompson (Jr., C); Eli Miller (Sr., WR); Hunter Barnhart (Sr. P); Matt Dueweke (Sr., Def. AP).
Millbrook: Helmut (OL); Tyson Mallory (Jr., RB); Detric Brown (Sr., DB).
Sherando: Clawson (OL); Jacob Manuel (Sr., WR, DB); Hunter Ratchford (So., DT); Trey Kremer (Sr., Def. AP).
Honorable Mention
Handley: Davion Butler (Sr., QB); Xavier Lee (So., C); Worrell (LB); Christian Metzger (Jr., DB).
James Wood: Jared Neal (Sr., QB); Elijah Richards (Jr., RB); Dueweke (LB).
Millbrook: Brown (QB, Off. AP); Ryan Hecker (Jr., RB); Purdy (TE); Ezra Doyle-Naegeli (So., DE); Harrison (DT); Brayden Giza (Sr., LB); Jacob Burns (Sr., DB); Mallory (P)
Sherando: Carlson (QB); Kremer (DE).
Volleyball: Three Eagles get Region 2B honors
Three Clarke County players earned All-Region 2B volleyball honors as selections were announced on Wednesday.
Aside from libero and defensive specialist positions, the remainder of the First and Second Teams were selected on at at-large basis.
Clarke County junior outside hitter Anna Spencer and senior defensive specialist Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez were First Team picks for the Eagles, who advanced to the regional semifinals. Sophomore setter Allie Lynch earned a nod on the Second Team.
Luray’s Jaidyn McClung was selected as Player of the Year.
