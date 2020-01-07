LEXINGTON — Washington & Lee opened the second half on a 15-3 run to take control and net a 69-55 ODAC women's basketball victory over Shenandoah University on Tuesday.
The Hornets (7-5, 4-2) dropped their second consecutive conference game, while the Generals (8-6, 5-2) won their third straight.
SU rallied from six points down in the second quarter to take a 27-26 lead on Jordan Sondrol's layup with 1:10 left before the half. The Generals led 28-27 at the break and took control with the big run. Jordan Diehl's second 3-pointer of the quarter gave the Generals a 43-30 lead.
SU rallied to within 10 points (45-35) after three quarters and got as close as 45-37 on Sierra St. Cyr's layup to start the fourth. The Generals pulled away from there. Their biggest lead was 16 points (64-48) with 3:08 remaining.
Ragan Johnson had 15 points and 11 rebounds to led the Hornets. Sondrol added 12 points and five boards. Megan Horn (16), Diehl (14), Andy Smithey (13) and Erin Hughes (11) scored in double figures for the Generals.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Warren County 55, Clarke County 51 (OT)
BERRYVILLE — Warren County rallied from a six-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter to avenge an earlier season loss to Clarke County in overtime.
The Wildcats (1-8) tied the contest at 46-46 and outscored the Eagles (4-6) by a 9-5 margin in OT.
Leaders — Clarke County: Ellie Brumback 19 points, 9 rebounds, 7 steals; Sara Wenzel 11 points, 5 rebounds; Alison Sipe 8 points, 5 rebounds; Warren County: Brianna Hogan 21, Jamie Kelly 12.
