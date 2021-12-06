Clarke County graduate Madison Webster helped the Queens University of Charlotte women’s cross country team place sixth out of 34 teams at the NCAA Division II Championships on Nov. 20 at the Abbey Golf Course in St. Leo, Fla.
A junior, Webster finished as Queens’ No. 5 runner and placed 166th out of 256 runners in the 6,000-meter race with a time of 22 minutes, 57.7 seconds.
Queens scored 254 points. Adams State won with 59 and Grand Valley State was second with 79.
Previously in the postseason, Webster finished 17th in 22:18.9 at the Southeast Region meet on Nov. 6 in Spartanburg, S.C. The Royals placed first out of 22 teams for their fourth straight regional title (no meet was held in 2020). At the South Atlantic Conference meet on Oct. 23, Webster placed 16th overall and fifth on the team in 22:36.7 as Queens placed second out of 12 teams.
Girls' basketball: Sherando 68, Warren County 38
FRONT ROYAL — Jaiden Polston scored a season-high 18 points and added 11 rebounds and six steals to lead Sherando to a rout of Warren County on Monday.
The Warriors (3-1) raced to a 33-15 halftime lead and cruised to the win.
Leaders: Sherando: Grace Burke 17 points, 5 assists, 4 steals; Isabel Hall 8 points; Asia Williams 6 assists. Warren County: Jaclyn Clark 16 points.
Boys’ basketball: Clarke game postponed
Clarke County’s scheduled home game with Skyline today has been postponed due to COVID protocols. The Eagles also had to postpone Friday’s scheduled season opener with Warren County due to COVID.
Clarke County’s next attempt to open its season will take place on Friday at Warren County.
Men’s basketball: SU’s Williams honored
FOREST — Shenandoah University junior Jaylen Williams was named ODAC Player of the Week for men’s basketball in selections announced Monday by the league office.
Williams had a career-high 40 points on 18-of-22 shooting from the field in a loss to Eastern Mennonite on Wednesday. He followed that up with a 29-point effort as SU (2-5, 1-1 ODAC) beat Ferrum 81-71 for its first conference win Saturday.
Williams, the ODAC’s Rookie of the Year in 2019, currently leads the conference in scoring with a 22.9 average.
