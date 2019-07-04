FRONT ROYAL — Jack Duvall belted three hits and drove in five runs as Winchester Post 21 rolled to a 16-1 victory in five innings over the Post 53 Gladiators on Tuesday in American Legion baseball action.
Duvall delivered a two-run single in a six-run first inning and a bases-loaded triple in a six-run second. Daniel Croyle also had three hits and drove in two with a double in the first inning as Post 21 had 10 straight batters reach base (three hit by pitches) after the first two batters were out.
John McIntyre pitched four shutout innings to earn the win. He allowed three hits, struck out four and did not walk a batter.
Post 21 improved to 5-6-3 overall and 4-3-1 in District 15/16 action.
Leaders — Post 21: Logan McGinnis 1-4 (double), 2 runs; Danny Lyman 2 RBIs; Michael Usa 2 runs; Tanner George 2 runs; Joe Spielman 1-1, 2 runs; stolen base; Croyle 3-4 (triple, double) 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Andrew Plunkett 2 runs; Duvall 3-3 (triple), 2 runs, 5 RBIs.
VALLEY BASEBALL LEAGUE
Winchester 8, New Market 3
NEW MARKET — Winchester beat New Market for its third straight win on Tuesday.
Mike Anderson improved to 4-1, going 6.2 innings and allowing three runs (two earned), six hits and two walks while striking out five batters. Desmond Grimes finished off the win for the 11-15 Royals with 2.1 shutout innings. He did not allow a hit and walked two batters.
Winchester took a 5-2 lead with four runs in the fourth inning, and extended its lead to 8-3 with two runs in the seventh.
The Royals were led offensively by Loren Franck (2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs), Jimmy Goldsmith (2 for 5 with two RBIs), Drenis Ozuna (1 for 4 with two RBIs), Masen Prososki (three walks, three runs) and Kaden Warren (1 for 3 with two runs).
Winchester is next in action at 7 p.m. tonight at Strasburg.
