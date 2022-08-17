GLEN ALLEN — Winchester completed play in the Babe Ruth Baseball 13-year-old World Series with an 11-2 loss to host Glen Allen in the opening round of the consolation bracket on Wednesday at RF&P Park.
The Hornets went 1-4 overall and had the ninth-best record in the 10-team tournament. They were the first Winchester Baseball team to advance to a Babe Ruth World Series as a Southeast Region champion since a 13-year-old team competed in the 2000 World Series in Jamestown, N.Y.
With the score 2-2, Glen Allen (3-2) broke open Wednesday’s game with a nine-run sixth inning in which it had five hits and five walks and took advantage of three Winchester errors.
For the Hornets, Cade Delawder pitched the first five innings and allowed two runs (one earned), eight hits and one walk and struck out three batters. Delawder also went 1-for-3 with a walk at the plate. Winchester — which was held to three hits — was also led by Lane Herring (1-for-2, double, RBI, two walks), Dylan Apfel (one run, two walks), Nicholas Usa (one hit) and Tripp Fitzgerald (one run).
Golf: Millbrook 203, Clarke County 211
FRONT ROYAL — Rich Pell won by one shot with a eight-over-par 44 and led Millbrook to a non-district win over Clarke County on the front nine at Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club on Wednesday.
Other Millbrook scorers: Travis Hambrick 52, Colin Wilt 53, Molly Deegan 54.
Clarke County scorers: Jack Bowen 45, Hunter Breece 48, Caleb Erickson 58, Joe Ziercher 60.
SU announces Kick-off reception
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Bridget Lyons announced that the department will hold its annual Kick-off reception on Monday in the Village Plaza on the SU campus.
The reception begins at 6:30 p.m. and is open to all Hornet Club members, season ticket holders and interested fans.
Attendees should park in the Brandt Student Center parking garage or the lot adjacent to Aikens Stadium.
Following a social hour, fall sports head coaches Scott Yoder (football), Kent Clayberg (volleyball), Brandon Kates (men’s soccer), Andy Marrocco (cross country), Elizabeth Pike (women’s soccer) and Ashley Smeltzer-Kraft (field hockey) will speak about their upcoming seasons and do brief question-and-answer sessions with Lyons.
Complimentary hamburgers, hot dogs, sides and vegan options will be served throughout the evening with soft drinks and a cash bar available.
Following the Q&A session, a tour of the new Aikens Stadium will take place.
For more information, interested guests should contact Jessica Porter, assistant athletics director for marketing and promotions, at jporter1@su.edu. Guests should RSVP at www.suhornets.com/meetthecoaches by Saturday.
Hornets release baseball schedule
WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah baseball team will host 17 of its first 18 games at Bridgeforth Field as part of a 40-game schedule released Tuesday.
The Hornets — who will play 25 home games overall — went 37-12-1 overall and won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament last year. SU will play 11 doubleheaders.
Home games for SU come against Widener (season-opening DH, Feb. 11); Misericordia (DH, Feb. 18), Lebanon Valley (DH, Feb. 25); Marymount (Feb. 26); Mount Aloysius (March 1); the Mr. V Memorial Classic (March 3-5; Cortland, Oswego State and Susquehanna will participate); Hampden-Sydney (ODAC-opening DH, March 11); Salisbury (March 13); Nichols (March 16); Guilford (DH, March 18); Eastern Mennonite (March 28); Virginia Wesleyan (DH, April 1); Elizabethtown (Senior Day, April 4); Bridgewater (April 11); Washington & Lee (April 19); and Lynchburg (DH, April 22).
Road games for the Hornets are against Mary Washington (March 15); Bridgewater (March 22); Averett (DH, March 25); Dickinson (March 29); Washington & Lee (April 5); Roanoke (DH, April 8); Randolph-Macon (DH, April 15); Penn State-Harrisburg (April 17); York (April 24), Eastern Mennonite (April 25) and Ferrum (DH, April 29).
